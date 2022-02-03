English Danish

3 February 2022

Company Announcement number 14/2022



Correction to no. 13 Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G to be put on auction





In company announcement no. 13 it is incorrectly stated that an amount of approx. DKK 4.6 mill. FlexLån® with Government guarantee will be refinanced. The correct amount is DKK 4.6 bn. The correction is set out below.





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexLån® in series 10F and 10G as of 1 April 2022.



The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.



In addition, Realkredit Danmark will refinance approx. DKK 4.6 bn. FlexLån® with Government guarantee in series 10A. The mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) will be sold on Thursday 24 February 2022 at 11.30 am. Interested parties may contact RD Funding on the phone number mentioned below.







Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

