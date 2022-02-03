Polka City and CryptoWorldCon Will Turn Miami Into the Mecca of the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Community in April 2022

MIAMI, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With fewer than 56 days until the beginning of CryptoWorldCon (CWC), Polka City, a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city, has partnered with Moonwalker USA in support of the upcoming event. As one of the world's largest cryptocurrency conferences and trade shows, CryptoWorldCon has grown to become an industry hotspot for cutting-edge trends in the blockchain market. The blockchain technology and cryptocurrency-focused event will be held in Miami April 1-2 at the James L. Knight Center, one of the most prominent and renowned venues in all of Miami.

This event brings together high-profile individuals, companies, investors, and organizations that will create an international impact, converting Miami into the epicenter of the blockchain and cryptocurrency community.

CWC will offer a multitude of entertaining activities that will improve the knowledge and networking experiences of the attendees. With a heavy emphasis on blockchain in finance becoming a game-changing experience, the event will include an elite set of speakers who will spice up the CWC discussion panels, making for an engaging day filled with a variety of value-added strategies, opportunities, and mentoring sessions for the attendees.

Keynote speakers such as Jordan Belfort, the main subject of the hit movie The Wolf of Wall Street; Carmelo Milian, CEO and founder of Polka City; and many other international and local speakers are scheduled to be in attendance.

Polka City is an NFT-powered, chain-agnostic metaverse. The Polka City platform solves the silo problem in blockchain by providing users with a fun, user-friendly meta to access their favorite blockchain projects, including games, earning opportunities, and lending opportunities.

"The biggest problem in blockchain today is the many silos. Before Polka City, there was no convenient way for users to access their favorite blockchain projects in one integrated metaverse," explained Gregory Frank of Blockchain Research Partners. "A metaverse that brings together different worlds just makes sense."

Polka City has a robust economy, only gamified. Users have the ability to form B2B relationships through blockchain and can begin earning by playing their favorite games or by borrowing from their favorite blockchain lenders to start their own businesses. Metaworld businesses such as virtual nightclubs can stream exclusive audio and video content to metaverse users around the world. They can bid for advertising space or build portals to other metaverses.

"We are excited to join and support CWC 2022," said Polka City Lead Developer Carmelo Milian. "This event furthers Polka City's mission to bring together different blockchain projects in a user-friendly place. Soon, we will all meet in the Polka City Metaverse. Until then, Miami will have to do."

Milian will be present at the event as a keynote speaker, sharing his project and thoughts on cryptocurrency and blockchain.

CWC 2022 will host a variety of startups looking for investors and strategic partners. Register today to participate in the most important blockchain & cryptocurrency event of the year and be a part of the game-changing community that is advancing a social and economic revolution.

For more information regarding CryptoWorldCon, please visit www.cryptoworldcon.com.

To learn more about Polka City and its partnership with Moonwalker USA, please visit https://www.polkacity.io/.

About Polka City

Polka City is the world's first 3D & AR NFT multichain platform and video game. Users can earn profits by owning virtual taxis, gas stations, and services. Polka City is now a multichain Ethereum and Binance platform.

Contact Information

Media Company: Moonwalker USA Inc. / Source CryptoWorldCon

Media Name: JC Luna / Hexmentor

Media Phone: 305.506.0800

Media Email: mail@cryptoworldcon.com

Media URL: www.cryptoworldcon.com

