HealthPlanOne Awarded 2022 Top Workplaces USA Recognition

TRUMBULL, Conn., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPlanOne, a leading sales, direct-to-consumer marketing, and technology company in the Medicare space, was chosen as a 2022 Top Workplaces USA, as was announced yesterday by Energage, LLC. This award is based solely on objective employee feedback collected via survey.

"We are committed to providing team members with the opportunity to develop and achieve," said founder and Chief Executive Officer Bill Stapleton. "We believe great culture is essential to attracting and retaining top talent. When we have the right environment, we can then serve our customers and partners better than anyone else."

Sitting at the cross-section of high-performing sales, direct-to-consumer marketing and lead generation expertise, analytic know-how, and best-in-class technology, the company exists to help 65+ consumers understand and choose the Medicare coverage that meets their health and budget needs, to support better health and deliver peace of mind. To provide top service to consumers, HealthPlanOne attracts and trains hundreds of new agents each year.

"Our culture is a key competitive advantage in attracting and retaining employees," shared Jennifer Fox, SVP of Human Resources. "We live our values. We are friendly, treat each other and customers like family, believe work should be fun, use information and analytics to improve every day, and adhere to the highest levels of integrity in every instance. We are happy to receive external recognition from Top Workplaces USA."

About HealthPlanOne, LLC

HealthPlanOne is a leading Medicare and health insurance sales and marketing organization. The company's mission is to "decomplexify" Medicare for customers across the country to match each person with the optimal plan, with a focus on the long term, to support better health and deliver peace of mind. Since 2006, HealthPlanOne's highly experienced agents, uniquely personal service, diverse solutions, and proprietary analytics have made the company one of the highest performing lead generation, member acquisition and retention teams in the industry. With nine locations across the country, the company serves consumers in every state. It also operates ClearMatchMedicare.com to educate consumers and allow them to shop and enroll for Medicare plans online. In 2020, HealthPlanOne announced a recapitalization of the company with Lightyear Capital, which led to a cash investment supporting future growth and strategic objectives. For more information, visit HeathPlanOne.com.

About Energage, LLC

Energage is a founding BCorporation, on a mission to help leaders make a valuable impact on workplace culture, the working lives of employees, and society itself. Over the last fifteen years Energage has surveyed 70,000 organizations and 23 million employees to pinpoint the drivers of employee engagement and satisfaction. For more information, visit Energage.com.

