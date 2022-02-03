Castellum, Inc. Announces Appointment of Former Congressman and NBA Player Tom McMillen to Company's Advisory Board

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) proudly announces that former Congressman, NBA player, Olympian, and Rhodes Scholar Tom McMillen joined the Company's Advisory Board. Castellum's Advisory Board seats experienced business leaders and senior cybersecurity/information technology (IT) executives with business, government, and technical expertise, helpful in fostering the Company's growth.



"We are thrilled to announce that Tom McMillen has joined our advisory board," said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum . "Tom brings a great combination of public company experience, government expertise, strong intellect, financial savvy, and general business insight to Castellum. He will augment our already excellent board with additional skills and capabilities."

McMillen was a Rhodes Scholar , a graduate of the University of Maryland, played eleven years in the NBA , was a member of the 1972 Olympic team, served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives , and was co-chair of the President's Council on Fitness and Sports . McMillen currently serves as CEO and President of the LEAD1 Association, comprising 130 premier college athletic programs representing over $8 billion in revenue. During his career, McMillen has been an active investor, principal, and board member in many companies, including ten public companies. He was formerly a member of the board of regents of the University of Maryland System . He was the Founding Chairman of the National Foundation on Physical Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition . His book, Out of Bounds , examines the conflicts between sports and ethics.

"I look forward to helping Mark and the Castellum team as they continue to grow the company and do important work defending our country on the 21st-century battlefield," said Tom McMillen. "Castellum has grown quickly over the past three years, and I am pleased to join the Company as it looks to up-list its common stock to a listed exchange later this year."

About Castellum, Inc.

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a technology service and solutions company executing strategic acquisitions in Cyber Security, Information Technology, Information Warfare, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, and Software Development. The Company recently announced its latest letter of intent to acquire an East Coast government contractor with over $4 million of revenue.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning the Company's future events or future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

info@castellumus.com

(301) 961-4895