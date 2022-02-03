SPYR Technologies Affiliate Applied Magix Announces Innovative, New MagixStatus Cables

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB: SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, today announces the MagixStatus line of USB Type-C charging cables, compatible with both Apple™ Lightning and USB Type-C devices.

“Unlike traditional cables that either provide no feedback, or limited feedback with barely colored LEDs, our MagixStatus cables take this to a whole new level by providing full information on charging status, including if your device is being charged via PowerDelivery (PD),” explained Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied Magix. “Not only do our cables provide enhanced functionality, but they also look great. The average feedback we have received from our testing group has been, ‘Shut up and take my money!’ – so we do, and we will.”

The line of MagixStatus cables will be available after Q1, joining other Applied Magix products as part the ‘Totally Convenient™’ line of products.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI), smart technology products, and products catering to the cryptocurrency market.

Investors can learn more about SPYR and Applied Magix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

(303) 991-8000

Company Name: SPYR Inc, dba SPYR Technologies

6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste 230 #331

The Woodlands, TX 77382

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com