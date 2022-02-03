Nexien BioPharma Engages Dr. Benedikt Schoser as Advisor

DENVER, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexien BioPharma Inc. (OTCQB: NXEN) ("Nexien" or the "Company") today announced that it has retained Dr. Benedikt Schoser as an advisor to the Company. Dr. Schoser, who has previously served as a scientific advisor to the Company, is senior consultant at the Friedrich-Baur Institute, Department of Neurology at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich, Germany's major national referral center for rare neuromuscular diseases, and is considered one of the world's top researchers in myotonia and the treatment of myotonic dystrophy. The Company also retained regulatory counsel and is initiating discussions with a pharmaceutical company to pursue formulation development. Richard Greenberg, Nexien's CEO and Chairman of the Board, stated, "We are excited to be establishing a team to address myotonic dystrophy and myotonia. The successful completion of our recent financing enables us to recommence our myotonic dystrophy research." Greenberg added, "Nexien has already been granted a United States patent for the treatment of dystrophies and myotonia and looks forward to benefiting from the team's knowledge regarding myotonic dystrophy, while seeking to advance a drug development strategy to treat myotonic dystrophy and myotonia."

About Myotonia

Myotonia refers to a neuromuscular condition in which the relaxation of a muscle is impaired and can affect any muscle group. Because a repeated effort is required to relax the muscle, individuals with myotonia may have trouble with normal activities including releasing their grip on objects and having difficulty rising from a seated position. Patients suffering from myotonia often walk with a stiff, awkward gait.

Myotonic dystrophy is a genetic disorder that affects muscular function. Symptoms include gradually worsening muscle loss and weakness. There is currently no cure.

About Nexien BioPharma Inc.

Nexien BioPharma Inc. is a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the formulation, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") pre-clinical and clinical pathways, to address a broad range of medical conditions and disorders.

Nexien Disclosure Notice: This press release contains "forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statements contained herein or which are otherwise made by or on behalf of Nexien BioPharma that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "plan," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "should," "would," "estimate," or "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the success of research and development activities and the speed with which regulatory authorizations and product launches may be achieved; government regulation generally; competitive developments; the ability to successfully market products domestically and internationally; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or issues relating to manufacturing capacity; commercial obstacles to the successful introduction of brand products generally; legal defense costs, insurance expenses, settlement costs, and the risk of an adverse decision or settlement relating to product liability, patent protection, governmental investigations, and other legal proceedings; Nexien BioPharma's ability to acquire and protect patents and other intellectual property both domestically and internationally; the absence of certainty regarding the receipt of required regulatory approval or the timing or terms of such approvals; any changes in business, political and economic conditions; and business interruption due to events outside of Nexien BioPharma's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are valid only as of the date they were made. Nexien BioPharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Company Contact:

Richard Greenberg

CEO and Chairman of the Board

Nexien BioPharma Inc.

Tel. 1-720-378-8580

Email rgreenberg@nexienbiopharma.com

Website www.NEXIENBioPharma.com

