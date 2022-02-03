Worldclass Entertainment Agency Opens Office in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EastCoast Entertainment (ECE), a nationally recognized entertainment booking agency, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Nashville office. ECE has brought the best in corporate and wedding entertainment to the Music City area for years and is excited to become a permanent, local resource for the region's top entertainment.

The new office is a result of a partnership with Nashville booking agency, Prime Source Entertainment. Prime Source Entertainment has had a long history in the Tennessee and Nashville private event space. This move will not only combine 80 years of experience building respective brands but adds additional services including the nationally recognized Comedy Zone brand, a respected roster of national touring acts with ECE Touring and strengthens the highest standard of care from idea to execution, helping clients leverage their collective national and international network of artists.

As a part of the partnership, Prime Source Entertainment will take on the ECE name and brand while Prime Source co-founder, Lee Maxcy, has been appointed to a leadership role within ECE and charged with spearheading the new Nashville office.

"ECE is excited to expand our growing footprint into the Nashville market and surrounding areas with the addition of Prime Source Entertainment. The combination of their 40+ year history and impeccable reputation along with our talent roster was a natural fit for the ECE and Comedy Zone brands. We are honored to now call Music City and Tennessee home," says John Wolfslayer, President and CEO of ECE.

"After maintaining a great relationship with several ECE agents since the 1970s, I am so excited to now be working together as one cohesive team. EastCoast Entertainment's values and ethics are aligned with how I have always run my business, so it is met with great enthusiasm that we are uniting the companies. We are excited to provide our existing clients and new clients alike with the top-notch entertainment ECE has always been known for," says Lee Maxcy, Location Managing Director of ECE Nashville.

ABOUT PRIME SOURCE ENTERTAINMENT

Co-Founded in 1988 by Lee Maxcy, Prime Source Entertainment has been the premier booking agency of choice to book or hire live bands and alternative entertainment for weddings, college, social and corporate events in Nashville and beyond.

ABOUT EASTCOAST ENTERTAINMENT

Established in 1976, EastCoast Entertainment (ECE) is the largest full-service entertainment agency in the country. Our artist roster is extensive, from comedians to original and cover musicians, celebrity talent, and performing artists. We book talent for every type of event imaginable, including weddings, corporate and private events, festivals, and university events. Today, ECE specializes in booking entertainment and producing custom events around the globe. For more information, please call 855-323-4386 or visit https://www.bookece.com/about.php.

