Fossil Farms Marks 25 Years of Sustainable Impact in Food Systems

BOONTON, N.J., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Farms celebrates 25 years in business. The company which started as an ostrich farm on Jan. 7, 1997, seeking to produce all natural high quality alternative meats for the NY Metro market of chefs and consumers, has grown to be one of the best producers and distributors of all natural meats in the country.

To quote CEO & Founder, Lance Appelbaum, "We strive not to be the biggest, but simply to be the best at what we do." This ethos is pervasive through all aspects of Fossil Farms' growing line of products. Careful and scrupulous attention to detail is taken when sourcing their products to ensure optimal animal welfare, health and nutrition. These products are then processed into consumer friendly packaging for use in restaurants, institutions, entertainment venues and home kitchens alike.

Fossil Farms is a diverse organization with national distribution to wholesale accounts, nationwide shipping for e-commerce business, and their own retail store at the Boonton, NJ headquarters, which has recently launched a full service catering company and food truck. When asked about the company's future plans, Ben Del Coro, VP of Sales & Marketing, says, "We're just getting started at 25 years in business, we have several exciting new projects set to launch in the coming months that will make our products more readily available and approachable on a national stage."

Consumer demand is driving the growth of Fossil Farms, as chefs and consumers seek higher quality alternative proteins, with acute transparency in sourcing. Fossil Farms stands alone in their commitment to sourcing ethical products, establishing equitable partnerships and managing sustainable supply chains.

You can find Fossil Farm's products in specialty retail stores nationwide and online at www.fossilfarms.com.

