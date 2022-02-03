Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Featured on A&E’s ‘Shipping Wars’

CINCINNATI, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear came out of hibernation early this year for an appearance on A&E’s ‘Shipping Wars.’ The show follows a diverse group of transporters who lay it all on the line to haul anything and everything.



The episode took viewers on the road as transporter Doug Smith delivered a 10-foot Yogi Bear statue to a Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Asheboro, North Carolina, and a massive Yogi Bear-themed concession stand to a Jellystone Park location in Tabor City, North Carolina.

Viewers can watch the episode On Demand, on the A&E app or at AETV.com.

The journey began in Cincinnati, Ohio, where the statue and concession stand were built. The two items were carefully loaded – in pieces – during a downpour.

Time was tight! The statue needed to be in Asheboro the next morning with the refreshment stand due later that afternoon in Tabor City. Once there, the concession stand would need to be reassembled in time for a big reveal party the next day.

As is often the case with difficult shipments, there were unexpected problems and delays. However, Doug safely delivered both items to their destinations. Unloading the refreshment stand proved exceptionally challenging, requiring two forklifts with operators delicately offloading it and gently placing it in its new home.

The assembly team worked into the night to get the stand ready for the party, finishing it just in time. Families visiting the park were the first to be served pizza and s’mores from the new branded stand with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear joining the fun.

“Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are truly unique places, which is why kids and parents love them so much,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “The ‘Shipping Wars’ episode gives our fans and viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how the fun is made.”

Visit www.jellystonepark.com to book a vacation at the Asheboro, Tabor City or any another Jellystone Park location.

About Camp Jellystone

With 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resorts features fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.



About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 250 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.



About Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia’s iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera. (s22)

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@BradRitter.com

740.815.1892