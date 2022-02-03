GGI Launches New Inspiration Gallery to Streamline Design Capabilities

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a time when the demand for durable, easy-to-clean material surfaces is at a peak, GGI, leader in specialty glass distribution and custom glass fabrication, has launched a new initiative to make it easier for customers, architects, and designers to visualize how to best create a desired aesthetic while keeping cost and versatility at the forefront of design concerns. Their new Inspiration Gallery features a broad range of examples that showcases not only the applications for direct-to-glass printing, but demonstrates how glass can be used to mimic other materials.

"Alice® Direct-to-glass printing provides the design team with a functional alternative to some of the most popular design trends without compromising on the desired aesthetic," said Stephen Balik, director of architectural sales and marketing. "We can mimic stone, wood, metalwork, and numerous other materials, allowing clients to capture the look they want in a way that is affordable, maintenance-free, and healthier—something of great concern as a result of the pandemic."

The new Inspiration Gallery, powered by Dip-Tech, aims to help streamline the design process, enabling customers, architects, and designers to visualize designs more easily for a variety of applications. Ready-to-print designs can be customized to create a unique visual experience. Viewers can search by application, material type, texture, or pattern and apply filters to maximize the desired search results.

"GGI has been working with Dip-Tech for more than a decade," said Balik. "We were the first direct-to-glass printer in North America to utilize their technology and are excited to be the first glass processor in the country to implement the Inspiration Gallery design tool."

Alice® Direct-to-Glass printing, in conjunction with Dip-Tech technology, has positioned GGI for success in working on large scale, large format projects for commercial buildings applications and public art displays. The Inspiration Gallery furthers GGI's legacy as an industry leader in technological and design evolution. Visit www.seewhatglasscan.com to view project work supported by GGI.

For five generations, the Balik family has responded to the changing needs of the flat glass industry. From architectural glass to decorative and other specialty glass solutions, GGI sources globally, fabricates locally and distributes nationally, offering an unmatched selection of glass solutions and custom glass fabrication capabilities. Continuous investments in precision fabrication technology keep us at the forefront of the most complex execution of ideas in glass. To learn more visit www.generalglass.com or email us at info@generalglass.com.

