Webscale’s New CloudEDGE PWA Seamlessly Delivers Modern Commerce

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, today launched CloudEDGE PWA , the industry’s first end-to-end progressive web application (PWA) delivery solution. CloudEDGE PWA supports frontend delivery for any commerce platform backend, including Adobe/Magento, Shopify, Hybris, Salesforce Commerce Cloud or BigCommerce, and facilitates the delivery of enterprise, custom or open-source PWA frameworks, in a matter of minutes. Webscale brings enterprise-class, PWA cloud delivery to stores of any size, on any platform globally, with speed, scalability, security, and programmability.



The Speed and Simplicity of Market-proven PWAs

With mobile commerce representing over half of all online sales, and struggling with the demands of Core Web Vitals, brands and B2B organizations need native app-like experiences, with lightning-fast load times, and device-optimized performance, to improve their user experience. PWAs combine traditional website functionalities with the best mobile app features to help brands reach and win new customers.

Webscale’s CloudEDGE PWA enables the rapid deployment and delivery of any PWA framework, from within the CloudEDGE content delivery network (CDN), optimized for consistently fast performance across any device type, and eliminating the need for additional infrastructure. PWAs are now deployed close to the user, within the network’s edge, and can connect seamlessly to the origin across self- and fully-hosted ecommerce platforms, microservices or packaged business capabilities.

Webscale CloudEDGE PWA delivers:

CloudEDGE PWA eliminates the need for non-standard development practices, decreasing time-to-market, while maintaining full manageability, security assurance, programmability and compliance. Fast onboarding experience - Dynamic CloudEDGE PWA API controls and included image handling functions minimize load time, with intelligent full-page caching and higher Core Web Vitals as a result.

Modern commerce environments are becoming more complex, particularly around the delivery of headless websites and PWAs. CloudEDGE PWA leverages platform automation and highly defined DevSecOps protocols that enable the fast setup of a reliable CI/CD pipeline for secure PWA delivery.

Peace of mind - An integrated, programmable global CDN, enterprise-grade security, performance and deep expertise are all included, leaving development agencies free to focus on frontend design and realizing their client's brand vision.



“We needed an enterprise-grade security provider for our PWA store, deployed on a React frontend with Magento Cloud backend. Webscale’s deep expertise in ecommerce security and unmatched flexibility to support any deployment model were key in effectively addressing our pain points,” said Luigi Raff, Senior Director, Global Digital Experience, Elemis

“PWAs provide a fast track for your mobile strategy and, implemented correctly, can deliver enormous benefits to your storefront’s performance and user experience,” said Jay Smith, CTO and Founder, Webscale. “Given the speed at which the PWA movement is progressing, now more than ever, it is paramount to go to market with a partner like Webscale, with a proven track record of security, availability and performance.”

About Webscale

Webscale is powering modern commerce by layering software for performance, security, availability and compliance, over a distributed global network that leverages the cloud, automation, machine learning, and DevOps protocols to address the needs of growing brands. With use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, Webscale simplifies the deployment and day-to-day management of storefronts, including headless and progressive web application infrastructure, and across any self-hosted or fully hosted commerce cloud. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Unilever, Swarovski, Olympus, Regal Cinemas, and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India, and London, UK.

