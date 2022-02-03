Global Ligation Devices Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Ligation Devices Market to Reach $1. 3 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ligation Devices estimated at US$944. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ligation Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032057/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Accessories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$740.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Appliers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $256 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
- The Ligation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$256 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$277.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Applied Medical Resources Corporation
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Genicon, Inc
  • Grena Think Medical
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • The Cooper Companies, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032057/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Accessories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Accessories by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Appliers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Appliers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Appliers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for MIS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for MIS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for MIS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Open Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Open Surgery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Open Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory
Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Product -
Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Procedure
Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Ligation Devices by End-Use -
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Product -
Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Ligation Devices by End-Use -
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: China Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Product -
Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Ligation Devices by End-Use -
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 71: France Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: France Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Product -
Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Ligation Devices by End-Use -
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: UK Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Product -
Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 101: UK Historic Review for Ligation Devices by Procedure
Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Ligation Devices by End-Use -
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 106: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 107: Spain Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ligation Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 115: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Russia Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accessories
and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices
by Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Accessories and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices
by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for MIS and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Ligation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ligation Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Accessories and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for MIS and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ligation
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 145: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by Product - Accessories and Appliers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 146: Australia Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Product - Accessories and Appliers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 147: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Accessories and Appliers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 148: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 149: Australia Historic Review for Ligation Devices by
Procedure Type - MIS and Open Surgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 150: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ligation Devices
by Procedure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MIS
and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 151: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Ligation
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 152: Australia Historic Review for Ligation Devices by

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032057/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data