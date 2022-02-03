U.S. Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenue of 8.03 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The U.S. wipes market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The US wipes market would realize an absolute growth of 43.91% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027. Wet wipes segment accounted for majority share of the US wipes market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period in terms of revenue. By type of wipes, the disposable segment dominated the US wipes market with a revenue share of 80.55% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.35% by the end of 2027. By application, the household segment dominated the US wipes market with a revenue share of 31.64% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.84% by the end of 2027. The spunlace segment dominates the US wipes market in 2021 and is expected to add over USD 1192.63 million revenue during the forecast period. Southern US dominated the overall US wipes market with a share of 33.27% in 2021 in terms of revenue. Growing annual household income and expansion of the several industries is providing large growth potential to the wipes market across the region.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, type, application, wipe fabric technology, distribution channel, and region

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 20 other vendors

U.S. Wipes Market – Segmentation

Around 90% of the wet wipes are developed from nonwoven fabrics made of polypropylene or polyester. Based on the applications, the material is moistened with water or other liquids. The material can be treated with perfume, lotions, or softeners to adjust olfactory and tactile properties.

The sale of disposable wipes is led by hygiene, cost, performance, convenience, and consumer eco-perception. The choice of nonwoven substrates for disposable wipes is led by concerns regarding potential and current regulations. There has been enough supply of dispersible nonwovens for disposable wipes since 2015.

One of the most preferred cleaning and disinfectant products for residential applications is wipes. Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces play an important role in the prevention and control of infections. With the increasing popularity of wipes, more individuals are recognizing the benefits of these products.





U.S. Wipes Market by Product

Wet Wipes

Dry Wipes

U.S. Wipes Market by Type

Disposable

Non-Disposable

U.S. Wipes Market by Application

Household Multi-Purpose Wipes Floor Wipes Wood & Laminate Wipes Kitchen Wipes Bathroom Wipes Glass/Screen Cleaner Wipes Others

Baby Care

Personal Care Facial & Cosmetics Wipes Hand & Body Wipes Others

Industrial

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food Industry

Automotive & Transportation,

Others





U.S. Wipes Market by Wipe Fabric Technology

Spunlace

Airlaid

Wet Laid

Others

U.S. Wipes Market by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience/Retail Stores

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores

Direct Selling





U.S. Wipes Market – Dynamics

Product innovation plays a vital role in gaining consumer attention. With the incorporation of the latest innovative techniques in product segments, various products are being enhanced in terms of designing, composition, and features. This, in turn, has increased the demand for wipes among consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for wipes exponentially. This has resulted in higher product development among companies to counter and control the outbreak of infectious diseases. Vendors are increasingly emphasizing the changing needs of the hour, the features offered, and the composition of these products. Pre-impregnated disinfecting wipes and ready-to-use disinfecting wipes are gaining widespread use in the domestic and food service industries. With the increasing number of infectious diseases, the use of disinfectant wipes in healthcare centers and hospitals is gaining traction. Easy application and acceptable compliance are expected to increase their use among several end-users.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Consumer Interest in Eco-friendly Products

Shift in Consumer Behavior

Upsurge in E-commerce Platforms

Increase Product Launches

U.S. Wipes Market – Geography

The increasing demand for wipes for multiple purposes such as cleaning and disinfecting across multiple commercial establishments, such as hospitals, restaurants, and hotels, is likely to contribute to the market's growth. Hospitality, household, and healthcare are the key sectors driving the economy of the Southern US region. Hence, these sectors are likely to accelerate the demand for wipes across the region significantly. The Southern region accounts for the highest population in the US. The number of residential housing units is increasing at a rapid pace in major states such as Texas, Florida, Georgia, Carolina, Arizona, and Oklahoma. Therefore, the demand for various types of wipes, such as household, personal care, and others, is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the region.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Southern US

Western US

Midwest US

Northeast US

Major Vendors

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Nice-Pak Products

Reckitt Benckiser

Unilever

The Clorox Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Diamond Wipes

Kimberly-Clark

LA Fresh

Unicharm

Edgewell Personal Care Company

3M

B. Braun

BD

Dynarex Corporation

Ecolab

2XL Corporation

Contec

GOJO Industries

Cantel Medical

CleanWell

Diversey

Kinnos

Medline Industries

Sani Professional

Stryker

