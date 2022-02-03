FOMO CORP. ISSUES FEBRUARY NEWSLETTER AND SHAREHOLDER UPDATE

Chicago IL, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce the release of the February newsletter to update customers and shareholders on the substantial progress of the FOMO companies in creating clean, healthy, and energy efficient buildings; and the integration of audio/video technologies into education and commercial building space.



NEWSLETTER – FEBRUARY 2022

Highlights for IAQ Technologies (IAQ Tech), the Energy Intelligence Center (EIC), and SMARTSolution Technologies, L.P. (“SST”) for February 2022

General News:

Join us at the PETE&C.

IAQ Tech and EIC (Energy Intelligence Center) will be exhibiting at the Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo & Conference (PETE&C) at the Hershey Lodge, Hershey, PA on February 7th and 8th. We will have scheduled demonstrations of a telepresence UV (“ultraviolet”) disinfection robot; and several different room and air disinfection products, as well as energy efficiency technologies at the company’s booth throughout the Conference. There will also be a reception where customers and investors can meet the companies and management. Further information is available at https://www.peteandc.org.

EIC and IAQ Tech are offering UV (“ultraviolet”) Disinfection Robots, designed by AVA Robotics, a leading provider of intelligent workplace robots. EIC and IAQ Tech will demonstrate the Disinfection Robot’s capabilities, including cleaning on a per square foot basis and on its artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, at PETE&C. EIC and IAQ Tech are offering Robot Disinfection as a Service (“RDaaS”) to education, sports venues, department of corrections, and other commercial building environments. The UV RDaaS is being provided as an economical way to establish critical health and safety initiatives that include and go beyond current COVID protocols and responses, for safer areas and surfaces.

IAQ Tech and EIC will be at the PETE&C with its sister company, SMARTSolution Technologies, L.P. (“SST”), the region’s premier Audio/Visual integration company that has been serving schools and institutions throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio since 1996. SST was one of the first companies to offer the interactive whiteboard to the K-12 market. Now, FOMO, the EIC, IAQ Tech, and SST are pioneering the use of disinfecting robots to prevent the spread of pathogens.

Visit us at the Pennsylvania Education Technology Expo & Convention. SST will be at booth 518 and FOMO CORP., EIC & IAQ Tech will be at booth 515.

New Product Offerings: IAQ Tech is now offering vehicle and personal disinfecting technologies. PureAir 750 is an air purification device for the transportation industry and emergency vehicles. This technology features active radiant catalysis (ARC) air purification; requires no ductwork; easily mounts inside a vehicle; provides 24/7 odor and particulate reduction, and air disinfection; and has a replaceable ARC cell, utilizes bipolar ionization disinfection, and has an incorporated MERV Filter.

The personal disinfection technology we’re offering is the PureAir Personal device. This is a wearable air puriﬁer that creates a safe personal breathing zone by repelling particles from your breathing space. Using ion-based active air technology, PureAir Personal creates a 3 foot, clean-air zone, or bubble, reducing your exposure to dust, pet dander, and other allergens. PureAir Personal delivers all-day protection with a rechargeable battery providing over 24 hours of use per charge. It includes a USB charging cable and a breakaway neck cord for comfort and convenience.

More information about the PureAir 750 and Personal can be found in our IAQ Tech Product Catalog.

Social Media. IAQ Tech, EIC, and Independence LED (iLED) has a bolstered social media outreach plan and program designed to market, connect, and engage shareholders, the public, and potential customers at: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook platforms. iLED lighting products and services are being produced and managed through the EIC. We believe with our progressive and strong social media strategy and the ability to create engaging content, we can engage you better than ever before. Visit us at:

Join Our Team. IAQ Tech and EIC continue to engage customers and work with our strategic partners. We are accepting applications from individuals interested in sales and marketing opportunities. Send your expression of interest to Geoffrey Nichols, VP Sales at: geoffrey@iaqtech.com or geoffrey@eicteam.com.

Safe & Efficient Buildings Webinars. Please contact us if there’s a particular topic you would like us to consider for an EIC or IAQ Tech online seminar.

RECENT FOMO CORP. NEWS

FOMO & SMARTSOLUTION ANNOUNCE RECORD YEAR (GlobeNewswire, January 18, 2022).

FOMO CORP. LAUNCHES “FOMO ROBOTICS” TO OFFER UV DISINFECTION MACHINES (GlobeNewswire, January 12, 2022)

FOMO UPDATES ACQUISITION OF SST; NON-DILUTIVE FINANCING TERM SHEET SIGNED; CONFERENCE IN HERSHEY, PA SCHEDULED FEBRUARY 2022 (GlobeNewswire, January 5, 2022)

FOMO CORP. AGREES TO ACQUIRE SMARTSOLUTION TECHNOLOGIES (GlobeNewswire, December 15, 2021)

About IAQ Technologies, LLC

IAQ Technologies, LLC focuses on the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants. The core of our IAQ services continues to provide proven and cost-effective germicidal disinfection of air and surfaces across commercial and residential landscapes.

About the Energy Intelligence Center LLC

The Energy Intelligence Center, LLC (EIC) is an energy services company uniquely positioned to provide energy efficiency, optimization, operations, and economic incentives for the optimization of building equipment, and management and automation systems. Our mission is to create client-focused energy efficient building portfolios. The iLED facet of EIC is a professional lighting solutions division within EIC that has “Made in America” LED lighting products, manufacturing experience, and insight.

About SMARTSolution Technologies, L.P.

SMARTSolution Technologies, L.P., is a Pittsburgh, PA based audiovisual systems integration company that designs and builds presentation, teleconferencing and collaborative systems for businesses, education and nonprofits. For more information, visit SMARTSolution Technologies at www.smarterguys.com.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

EIC/IAQ Tech Sales Contact:

Geoffrey Nichols, VP of Sales

Energy Intelligence Center, LLC

Phone: (323) 314-7750

Email: geoffrey@eicteam.com ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

SMARTsolutions Contact:

Mitchell Schwartz

Founder & CEO

SMARTSolution Technologies

mitchell@smarterguys.com

https://smarterguys.com/

FOMO Investor Contact:

Madison Ryan

VP Investor Relations

(386) 287-6950

ir@fomoworldwide.com

https://www.fomoworldwide.com/investor-relations

Follow FOMO CORP on social media: