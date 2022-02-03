Vinafilms International, a PHI Group company, announces the release of its Verisealed Bag Program for the global Food & Beverage Industry

* Program expected to generate several hundred millions of dollars in revenues and profits per year.



New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL), a diversified holding company currently engaged in PHILUX Global Funds (a group of Luxembourg bank funds), the Asia Diamond Exchange project (“ADE”) in Vietnam, mergers and acquisitions and investing in special situations (www.co2-1-0.io), is pleased to announce that Vinafilms International, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, (“VINAFILMS”) has launched the “VERISEALED” bag program for the global food and beverage industry (www.verisealed.com)

With the meteoric rise of home food delivery, it is more crucial than ever to have a verified safe delivery method to ensure the food gets delivered uncontaminated. VERISEALED bags are sealable bags that are tamper-evident, assuring the restaurants and consumers the safety of their food.

Through Vietnam-based Vinafilms JSC, a leading manufacturer of plastic film products, and our affiliated network, we will be able to produce in excess of one billion bags per year, with the capacity to increase production to an additional ten billion bags annually. Initially VINAFILMS will begin to roll out its VERISEALED program in Asia and North America.

Under the program, VINAFILMS will distribute VERISEALED bags to participating restaurants at no cost. The program will employ a reward program using its blockchain-crypto Token called “SEALD.”

Advertisers may purchase SEALD tokens to advertise on the VERISEALED bags and consumers will get a chance to collect SEALD tokens by scanning the QR codes printed on each bag. The SEALD tokens can then be used to purchase food, gifted to friends or traded on an exchange.

We believe this is a very powerful system. The restaurants receive free bags, the advertisers get targeted impressions and coupon delivery and the consumers receive great offers as well as SEALD tokens.

We intend to build on the VERISEALED token reward program and launch in additional international markets.

Henry Fahman, Chairman of CEO of PHI Group, stated: “ We believe our VERISEALED bag program fills a special need of the international food and beverage industry, benefiting everyone in the value chain including consumers, restaurant operators, and advertisers as well as the program sponsors. Based on our conservative estimates, at the production level of one billion bags, the Company can generate over two hundred millions U.S. dollars in net profits per year.”

About PHI Group

PHI Group (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL) primarily focuses on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”) and building the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam. The Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected,” which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

