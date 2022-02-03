IZEA Caps Record-Breaking January With Fortune 100 Contract Expansion

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for leading brands, today announced it has been awarded a mid-six-figure contract expansion by a mass media and entertainment company. The company has awarded IZEA a new contract to promote a major movie release in 2022. IZEA has an ongoing partnership with the media conglomerate, supporting a growing list of major title launches over the past several years. Their investment in influencer marketing has grown into a multi-million-dollar relationship on an annualized basis for IZEA.



“This contract was the capstone to a record-breaking start of 2022 for IZEA,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “It was our best ever January for managed services bookings and a continuation of the momentum we saw throughout 2021.”

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship and promote this beloved entertainment franchise,” continued Murphy. “Our team has had the pleasure of supporting the success of many of the biggest movie titles released since the onset of COVID-19. Our influencers covet these campaigns and relish the opportunity to be involved in cosplay of their favorite characters. Some of our most successful initiatives of 2021 involved the entertainment industry and I can’t wait to see the creative ideas our influencers post for this launch.”

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit izea.com .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Use of Key Performance Metrics



Bookings are a measure of all sales orders minus any known cancellations or refunds with respect to such sales orders or refunds. Management uses bookings to inform expectations of total sales activity. Bookings are not always an indicator of revenue for the quarter and could be subject to future adjustment. Revenue from Managed Services bookings are typically recognized over a nine-month period on average, though larger contracts may be recognized over longer periods of time.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment