Healixa Begins Accepting Indications of Interest for its Global Aquaduct™ Atmospheric Water Harvesting Units

Manhattan, NY, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announces that it has begun accepting indications of interest to order Global Aquaduct™ units (the “IOIs”) utilizing Healixa's proprietary Atmospheric Water Harvesting™ (“AWH”) technology. The Global Aquaduct™ units are being developed based on direct input from prospective customers, having been modified to accommodate a wider variety of applications and functionalities for government agencies, non-profit organizations, commercial customers, and others with rapid-deployment functionality and utility in mind.



Healixa’s AWH technology is a game-changing clean water technology that can harvest potable water directly from the atmosphere almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy using a solar panel. AWH is not reliant on relative humidity and can be operated sustainably to provide several hundreds of liters of potable water a day with a Global Aquaduct™ unit.



“Global Aquaduct™ units are being purpose-built for government agencies, non-profit organizations, and commercial customers seeking a cost-effective, remotely-deployable, and sustainable approach to clean water generation,” commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Healixa. “Through our collaborative efforts with potential customers, we believe we will attract significant indications of interest from our initial outreach efforts. We are excited to begin offering this new device and expanding our addressable market.”



About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products.



Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



