Shoes 53045 Drops Nft Shoes + an Immersive Wearing and Community Experience in Partnership With Metajuice

Redwood City, CA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) SHOES 53045 is continuing its invasion of the metaverse — by dropping its first-ever virtual shoe (and a unique virtual experience) in partnership with MetaJuice (www.metajuice.com) the blockchain company unlocking the metaverse.

Buyers can go to http://thedematerialised.com starting February 3, 2022 and purchase the limited edition Cyb’Air NFTs and then bring them into the IMVU Metaverse and showcase them in a specially-designed room.

Cyb’Air — a virtual platform-heeled bubble air sneaker boot with supernatural powers — launches as an NFT on virtual fashion platform THE DEMATERIALISED (DMAT) in conjunction and can be imported and worn on the metaverse platform IMVU on February 3, 2022 at 3p.m. Paris, 6a.m. LA. Three NFTs — Thunder, Lava, and Ice — will be available with varying levels of scarcity :

Cyb’Air Thunder: Limited edition of 150 units at 200 euros each

Cyb’Air Lava: Limited edition of 150 units at 200 euros each

Cyb’Air Ice: 1 unit, auction beginning at 1000 euros

Cyb’Air’s design sets a new bar for shoe design in the metaverse. The futuristic boot introduces a new bubble air sole into the brand’s family of styles: a double-decker platform with a triple-decker heel. Inspired by motocross footwear and superhero boots, Cyb’Air have built-in superpower effects: Thunder has a stormy thunder effect, Lava erupts like a molten volcano, and Ice freezes and shatters.

“Our brand has been digital since day one. We’ve always been creating digital art and building a digital community, so this is a natural playground for us,” says SHOES 53045 CEO Aurelia Ammour. “People dare to wear more extreme styles in the metaverse, and it’s exciting to bring that to them.”

“When you’re designing for the metaverse, there is no limit to creativity — no constraints around what is possible to produce or fit to the human foot,” adds SHOES 53045 Chief Creative Officer David Tourniaire. “This is thrilling to us.”

Karinna Grant, Co-CEO of DMAT, explains that “on partnering with Shoes53045 again we wanted to be even more progressive than our last NFT launch together. Therefore this time we focused on enabling authentic NFT utility through the seamless integration for owners to wear their shoes Direct to Avatar (DTA) in IMVU via our MetaJuice NFT partnership. We strive to offer added value with our NFTs and we can’t wait to see the owners styling their new boots in the metaverse!”

Through THE DEMATERIALISED, owners can showcase the NFT on their Universal Profile, wear and capture them in AR, and for the very first time, owners are able to port their new shoes into IMVU.

To celebrate the drip, SHOES 53045 and DMAT are partnering with metaverse blockchain company, MetaJuice, to make the NFTs available on the IMVU platform.

“MetaJuice unlocks the full value of the metaverse for users and we are one of the few platforms enabling users to import NFTs and showcase them,” said Nancy Beaton, Vice President of Strategy and Marketing for MetaJuice. “The IMVU platform has 1,000,000 daily active users and we are offering each of them a unique experience where they can own, style and wear NFTs and Cyb'air shoes in an immersive SHOES 53045 environment.”

As part of the launch, NFT owners are invited to participate in SHOES 53045’S first meta-film — an interactive, community-based art project that will screen in a live event and exhibition on Spacial.io starting February 25. Owners and influencers will be encouraged to create content in the IMVU experience, and to share videos, images, and mixed-media montages featuring the shoes in action in their digital life with hashtag #cybair. The results will be edited into a meta-film that will be part of the final exhibition.

Last but not least, simultaneous with the meta-film, there will be a SHOES 53045 Instagram selfie challenge for the IMVU community, complete with a Shoes 53045 digital shoe giveaway and chances to win a Shoes 53045 NFT and VCOIN.

The 3-D Cyb’Air campaign, by digital artist Gabrielle Rosenstein (@gabrielle_rosenstein) and Virtual Rags (@virtualrags), displays the shoes and their superpowers in close-up to a soundtrack by New York-based hyperpop band Frost Children (@thefrostchildren).

About SHOES 53045

SHOES 53045 (www.shoes53045.com) is a next-gen unisex vegan footwear brand designed in Paris by footwear legend David Tourniaire (ex-Margiela and co-designer of the iconic Balenciaga Triple S) and based in LA. Known for its futuristic style with bubble air soles and deep connection to emerging digital culture, SHOES 53045 is the first emerging direct-to-consumer sneaker brand to be a player in the metaverse. The brand is uniquely positioned to shape the culture of this nascent space and become an iconic metaverse brand. (The numbers 53045 spell SHOES upside down.)

SHOES 53045 has been worn and Instagrammed by some of the globe’s most stylish influencers, including supermodels Gigi Hadid and Liu Wen; music icons like Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rita Ora, Nessa Barrett, Rico Nasty, Chris Lee, CL, M.I.A., Jhené Aiko, Lil Gotit, Kim Petras, Dorian Electra, Tommy Genesis, Lil Mariko, and Pussy Riot; actors Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things, Laverne Cox from Orange is the New Black, and Sasha Lane of American Honey; street style icons Yu Masui, Josephine Lee, Liron Eini and Ryon Wu; and designer Bajowoo of 99 Percentis. See more on SHOES 53045’s Instagram.

DRIP 2: CYB’AIR - FEBRUARY 3, 2022

6a.m. LA, 3p.m. Paris, 10pm Shanghai, 11p.m. Tokyo

About THE DEMATERIALISED



THE DEMATERIALISED (thedematerialised.com) is the experiential marketspace for Digital Fashion. Its vision is to enable consumers, creators and brands to access, trade and utilize Fashion NFTs. It operates as a Web3 eCommerce platform and a white-label enterprise solution. THE DEMATERIALISED is facilitating new forms of digital culture and its marketspace serves to nurture the creator economy whilst offering transparency, provenance, and sovereignty via the LUKSO blockchain.

THE DEMATERIALISED operates on the LUKSO blockchain, which uses Proof of Stake consensus. Proof of Stake not only offers more security but also allows the shrinking of the carbon footprint, as it can reduce the energy consumption and hardware needs. Furthermore, with every purchase of a DMAT NFT, a mangrove tree is planted in Madagascar through an initiative with RE:EARTH. This species of tree was specifically chosen as it offsets the highest amount of Co2 over its lifetime.

About IMVU

Based in Silicon Valley, IMVU (imm-view) is the world’s largest friendship discovery and social platform, and a top 5 grossing app in the iOS/Apple App Store and Google Play Store, where millions of users customize their avatars and explore over 40,000+ destinations to connect with each other. Through chat and events, IMVU’s massive metaverse enables and empowers friendship and human connection. A community of hundreds of thousands of creators power IMVU’s peer to peer economy by designing and selling virtual goods and destinations, adding to a growing catalog of 50 million items. The IMVU experience is available on the web, a desktop app, and as an iOS and Android app. IMVU is a division of Together Labs.

About MetaJuice

MetaJuice (www.metajuice.com) is unlocking the metaverse. By building blockchain-driven economies where everyone can own, earn, create and shape the future metaverse, MetaJuice will realize its vision of opening the metaverse and creating a world where users, players and creators can participate and share in its success. MetaJuice has launched meta tokens VCORE and VCOIN, and NFT assets. MetaJuice is the blockchain subsidiary of Together Labs.