Tyndale Company, Inc. Announces Expansion Into Canada

PIPERSVILLE, PA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tyndale Company, Inc., a leading provider of arc-rated, flame resistant (AR / FR) clothing, announced plans to expand into Canada, partnering with Canadian companies to develop and implement solutions to meet Canadian business challenges in the same way we have in the US for 40 years. Tyndale offers the broadest choice of colors, sizes, and garments for men and women with deep inventory levels and technical expertise.

Tyndale's commitment to the Canadian market is anchored in the strong foundation built in the United States. In 1981, Tyndale set the industry benchmark for managed employee apparel programs serving leading corporations and protecting workers from arc-flash and flash-fire hazards. Tyndale provides over 90% of US investor-owned electric utilities and more than 50 Fortune 500 companies with AR / FR clothing and services. Companies with a presence in Canada and the United States seek access to popular brands and services. Tyndale brings its business model north of the border and sets the standard with one of the largest assortments of Canadian- and American-made FR apparel.

Rob Whittenberger, Tyndale's President, notes that Canadian companies will welcome the expanded choice of AR / FR clothing in Canada and the convenience of total program management. He states, "We often hear from customers that they came to Tyndale for the products, but they stay because of the service. We look forward to solving Canadian companies' protective clothing challenges, increasing employee satisfaction, and minimizing risk related to safety and compliance."

Tyndale Team Canada

Tyndale's Canadian Sales Director, Paul Castelli, leads the introduction of Tyndale's AR / FR turnkey managed apparel programs in the Canadian market. Paul's local presence (Ontario) and years of experience in the AR / FR textile and safety industry make him uniquely qualified to lead the project. Paul stated, "Tyndale's product offering and service model are unequaled in the protective clothing industry. I am proud to be a part of the Tyndale team and excited to help meet the demand of the Canadian market and its workers for more choice and better service."

Courtney Lang was recently promoted to Canada Managing Director and is focused on providing Canadian-based companies with access to Tyndale's leading brands and unsurpassed service. Her MBA, leadership and business development experience enable her to oversee Tyndale's expansion into Canada.

Sara Olsen, with an M.Sc. degree in textile and apparel science from the University of Alberta and 15+ years of experience in the protective clothing industry in Canada, is an integral member of the team as Tyndale's lead technical expert on Canadian safety standards.

Tyndale's Vice President of Technical, Scott Margolin, is working with the team to support the company's venture into Canada. As a global expert on flame resistant clothing, PPE, and thermal hazard issues, Scott's knowledge and Canadian and international experience are invaluable to Tyndale's expansion.

About Tyndale

Tyndale Company, Inc. is a leading supplier of arc-rated, flame resistant (AR/FR) clothing to the utility, oil and gas, manufacturing, and other industries. Established in 1981, Tyndale pioneered the managed purchase program for the AR / FR clothing market and has worked continuously to provide ever-improving product quality and selection, with superior service. Tyndale is a privately held, certified woman-owned business headquartered in Pipersville, PA, with additional distribution operations throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.TyndaleFR.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Barbara Fitzgeorge

Tyndale Company, Inc.

800.356.3433 ext. 137

bfitzgeorge@tyndaleusa.com

