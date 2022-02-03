Hicks Nurseries’ 32nd Annual Flower & Garden Show Opens March 10th

WESTBURY, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hicks Nurseries, Long Island’s largest and premier garden center will host its 32nd annual Flower & Garden Show March 10-27. The much anticipated Flower & Garden Show kicks off the spring season with inspirational displays in full bloom featuring garden styles from “Manhattan to Montauk.”



Seven stunning gardens will be on display from urban, small space gardens to suburban staycation gardens to east end estate gardens, each designed by Hicks Landscapes’ award-winning design team. The gardens aim to inspire real world solutions that anyone can implement to create their own private oasis.

A welcome relief for many after being cooped up this winter, the Hicks Nurseries Flower & Garden Show will let people experience their first taste of spring. Built from scratch each year in a 20,000 sq. ft. greenhouse, there is ample room to explore the gardens while maintaining a safe distance from others. The production includes over 3,000 plants and two hundred different varieties. Some of these plants are being forced to bloom in heated greenhouses so they are in full bloom for the show. Forcing is both an art and science that is guided by years of experience.

In lieu of in-person seminars this year, Hicks Nurseries will provide educational material on their website and YouTube channel. Garden advice is provided to their customers every day upon request. Glimpses into the show will be available on their social platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

The Flower & Garden Show will be open March 10th – 27th seven days a week from 8am-6pm, during normal business hours. Free parking and admission.

For updates and more information visit www.HicksNurseries.com

About Hicks Nurseries

Hicks Nurseries is Long Island’s largest and premier garden center, family owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve their goals easily and stress free, Hicks Nurseries provides an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, patio furniture, garden accents and planters, lawn care, seasonal decor and more. They also offer complete landscape design/build services and expert advice to make gardening successful and enjoyable for everyone. Hicks Nurseries is conveniently located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.

