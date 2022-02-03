APAC Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 94 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The APAC data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.30% during the period 2021−2027.



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The growing number of internet users, increased use of social media, elevated smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market in APAC. Within APAC, China was the major investment contributor in 2021, receiving around 35% of the investment in APAC, followed by Australia and Japan. Colocation operators are the major contributors adding over 85% of the overall investment. APAC is witnessing the entry of several new entrants, such as ESR Cayman, Yondr, and Pure Data Centres Group. It has also become a hotbed for mergers and acquisitions in recent years. For instance, Vantage Data Centers acquired Agile Data Centers and the data center business of PCCW in 2021 to strengthen its foothold in the APAC market. Data privacy laws in APAC are also expected to boost data center investments in coming years. For instance, in South Korea, data localization laws mandate local companies only to operate data centers and provide services to public institutions, which will encourage local data center development. Local governments are enabling clean energy procurement at a lower cost introducing FIT schemes and PPP partnerships. The Hong Kong government has introduced Feed-in Tariff (FiT), that encourages enterprises to install on-premise solar photovoltaic (PV) or wind systems, wherein it can sell the generated renewable energy to power companies at around five times the normal electricity tariff rate.





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investments | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq Ft) | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, facility type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 IT infrastructure providers, 8 key support infrastructure providers, 10 key construction contractors, 8 data center investors, 5 new entrants, and 79 other prominent vendors

APAC Data Center Market – Key Investments

NTT Global Data Centers (Netmagic) and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India have signed MoUs worth millions of dollars for data center development in Mumbai, along with planned investments across multiple other states in the country.

AirTrunk Operating is building a 300 MW data center campus in Inzai, Japan, wherein the first phase (60 MW) is expected to be operational by the end of 2021/early 2022.

In August 2021, Korea Telecom planned to test an Artificial Intelligence system, the AI Internet data center operator, which will be tested in its Mokdong Internet data center 2 facility. The AI systems will be used to minimize the energy used in the data center. The company has plans to adopt these AI systems in other facilities as well by 2022.

Apple, along with ten suppliers in China, is investing around USD 300 million to develop renewable energy with a total capacity of 1 GW of renewable energy by 2022. Three wind farms in Hunan and Hubei will generate around one-tenth of the overall project’s power needs.

New Zealand plans to generate 100% of electricity through renewables by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2050. For instance, the government invests over USD 21 million in investigating pumped hydro storage. It will help to create an affordable solution to the problem of hydropower storage during years when hydro lakes are dry.





APAC Data Center Market – Segmentation

APAC Data Center Market by IT infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network





APAC Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure





APAC Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure





APAC Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units





APAC Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

APAC Data Center Market by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

APAC Data Center Market by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers





APAC Data Center Market by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV





APAC Data Center Market by Geography

China

Hong Kong

Australia

New Zealand

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia Countries

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Other Southeast countries





APAC Data Center Market – Vendor Landscape

The data center market in the APAC is witnessing intense competition among global data center service providers as well as local companies. The region is witnessing investments from several new entrants. Developing countries such as India, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines have started witnessing more investments from new entrants into the market. The China & Hong Kong data center market is a mature market and is close in terms of foreign investments; therefore, foreign data center operators have to invest via joint ventures with local Chinese companies.

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Key Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Aurecon Group

CSF Group

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

PM Group

Studio One Design

NTT Facilities Group

Key Data Center Investors

AirTrunk Operating

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Keppel Data Centres

NTT Global Data Centers

NEXTDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Other Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Extreme Networks

Hitachi Vantara

Inventec

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Super Micro Computer (Supermicro)

Wistron Corporation (Wiwynn)





Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Delta Electronics

EAE

HITEC-Power Protection

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Siemens

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

KOHLER (SDMO)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Socomec Group

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)





Other Prominent Construction Contractors

Chung Hing Engineers Group

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering Ltd

Corgan

DPR Construction

Faithful+Gould

Fortis Construction

Hutchinson Builders

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Linesight

LSK Engineering

M+W Group

Nakano Corporation

Obayashi Corporation

Powerware Systems (PWS)

Sato Kogyo

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji group)

Red-Engineering

Turner & Townsend

Other Prominent Investors

21Vianet Group

AIMS Data Centre

Bharti Airtel (NXTRA Data)

Bridge Data Centres

Big Data Exchange

Canberra Data Centres

Chayora

Chindata

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

CtrlS

Global Switch

Iron Mountain

Lotte Data Communication

LG Uplus

Pi Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group

Regal Orion

Space DC

SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)

Sify Technologies

Tenglong Holdings Group

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)

Yotta Infrastructure





New Entrants

ESR Cayman

AdaniConneX

Data Center First

Yondr

Pure Data Centres Group

Hickory Group

Vantage Data Centers





Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

