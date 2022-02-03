APAC Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 94 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The APAC data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.30% during the period 2021−2027.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The growing number of internet users, increased use of social media, elevated smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market in APAC.
- Within APAC, China was the major investment contributor in 2021, receiving around 35% of the investment in APAC, followed by Australia and Japan. Colocation operators are the major contributors adding over 85% of the overall investment.
- APAC is witnessing the entry of several new entrants, such as ESR Cayman, Yondr, and Pure Data Centres Group. It has also become a hotbed for mergers and acquisitions in recent years. For instance, Vantage Data Centers acquired Agile Data Centers and the data center business of PCCW in 2021 to strengthen its foothold in the APAC market.
- Data privacy laws in APAC are also expected to boost data center investments in coming years. For instance, in South Korea, data localization laws mandate local companies only to operate data centers and provide services to public institutions, which will encourage local data center development.
- Local governments are enabling clean energy procurement at a lower cost introducing FIT schemes and PPP partnerships. The Hong Kong government has introduced Feed-in Tariff (FiT), that encourages enterprises to install on-premise solar photovoltaic (PV) or wind systems, wherein it can sell the generated renewable energy to power companies at around five times the normal electricity tariff rate.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investments | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq Ft) | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, facility type, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 6 IT infrastructure providers, 8 key support infrastructure providers, 10 key construction contractors, 8 data center investors, 5 new entrants, and 79 other prominent vendors
APAC Data Center Market – Key Investments
- NTT Global Data Centers (Netmagic) and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India have signed MoUs worth millions of dollars for data center development in Mumbai, along with planned investments across multiple other states in the country.
- AirTrunk Operating is building a 300 MW data center campus in Inzai, Japan, wherein the first phase (60 MW) is expected to be operational by the end of 2021/early 2022.
- In August 2021, Korea Telecom planned to test an Artificial Intelligence system, the AI Internet data center operator, which will be tested in its Mokdong Internet data center 2 facility. The AI systems will be used to minimize the energy used in the data center. The company has plans to adopt these AI systems in other facilities as well by 2022.
- Apple, along with ten suppliers in China, is investing around USD 300 million to develop renewable energy with a total capacity of 1 GW of renewable energy by 2022. Three wind farms in Hunan and Hubei will generate around one-tenth of the overall project’s power needs.
- New Zealand plans to generate 100% of electricity through renewables by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2050. For instance, the government invests over USD 21 million in investigating pumped hydro storage. It will help to create an affordable solution to the problem of hydropower storage during years when hydro lakes are dry.
APAC Data Center Market – Segmentation
APAC Data Center Market by IT infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network
APAC Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
APAC Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
APAC Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
APAC Data Center Market by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
APAC Data Center Market by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS
APAC Data Center Market by Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
APAC Data Center Market by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
APAC Data Center Market by Geography
- China
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Taiwan
- South Korea
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia Countries
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Other Southeast countries
APAC Data Center Market – Vendor Landscape
The data center market in the APAC is witnessing intense competition among global data center service providers as well as local companies. The region is witnessing investments from several new entrants. Developing countries such as India, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines have started witnessing more investments from new entrants into the market. The China & Hong Kong data center market is a mature market and is close in terms of foreign investments; therefore, foreign data center operators have to invest via joint ventures with local Chinese companies.
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
Key Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Key Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- CSF Group
- DSCO Group
- Gammon Construction
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- PM Group
- Studio One Design
- NTT Facilities Group
Key Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk Operating
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Keppel Data Centres
- NTT Global Data Centers
- NEXTDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
Other Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Extreme Networks
- Hitachi Vantara
- Inventec
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Super Micro Computer (Supermicro)
- Wistron Corporation (Wiwynn)
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Canovate
- Delta Electronics
- EAE
- HITEC-Power Protection
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Shenzhen Envicool Technology
- Siemens
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Socomec Group
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
- Chung Hing Engineers Group
- AWP Architects
- BYME Engineering Ltd
- Corgan
- DPR Construction
- Faithful+Gould
- Fortis Construction
- Hutchinson Builders
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering Construction
- Linesight
- LSK Engineering
- M+W Group
- Nakano Corporation
- Obayashi Corporation
- Powerware Systems (PWS)
- Sato Kogyo
- Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji group)
- Red-Engineering
- Turner & Townsend
Other Prominent Investors
- 21Vianet Group
- AIMS Data Centre
- Bharti Airtel (NXTRA Data)
- Bridge Data Centres
- Big Data Exchange
- Canberra Data Centres
- Chayora
- Chindata
- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
- CtrlS
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- Lotte Data Communication
- LG Uplus
- Pi Data Centers
- Princeton Digital Group
- Regal Orion
- Space DC
- SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)
- Sify Technologies
- Tenglong Holdings Group
- Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)
- Yotta Infrastructure
New Entrants
- ESR Cayman
- AdaniConneX
- Data Center First
- Yondr
- Pure Data Centres Group
- Hickory Group
- Vantage Data Centers
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
