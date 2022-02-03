Petrolympic Completes Evangeline Lake Gold Property Acquisition

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX.V:PCQ) (OTC:PCQRF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling the documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement dated November 16, 2021, between the Company and the vendors. Pursuant to this agreement, the Company will acquire three (3) Mining Claims covering 75 Ha (the “Property”) and located in the heart of the previously purchased Evangeline Lake gold property.



As consideration, the Company will issue to the vendor an aggregate of 200,000 common shares of the Company. Upon the completion of the transaction the Company will have acquired 100% interest in the mineral rights of the Property. The vendors will also receive a 2.0% net smelter return (NSR) royalty from all eventual commercial mineral production on the project. For further details, please refer to the Company’s new release dated November 24, 2021 (filed on www.sedar.com).

The gold potential of the Evangeline Lake gold property, as outlined in a previous press release dated November 11, 2020 (filed on www.sedar.com), includes the following key elements:

The Evangeline Lake property lies within a belt of Huronian metasediments which strikes east-west for a distance of 53 kilometers. Numerous gold occurrences are found and several old gold and silver producing mines were active during the late 1930's and early 1940's within this metasedimentary belt. These mines include the McMillan Gold Mine, Majestic Mine, Bousquet Mine, Hawry Creek Mine and Upsala Mine.

The mineralogical and structural nature of the gold mineralization in Evangeline Lake property is similar to the before-mentioned gold properties. The gold bearing quartz-carbonate veins in the area are apparently associated within and at the contacts of folded quartzite and pelite units in close proximity to diabase sills and dikes. Gold occurs in its native state and intimately associated with arsenopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. The gold bearing vein systems are associated with fault/shear zone environments and at pelite/quartzite contacts.

Bob Tough Gold Mines Limited carried out surface exploration and diamond drilling on the Property. Based on these results, a three-compartment shaft was sunk to the 150-feet level, where 118 feet of cross cutting was completed. Gold values up to 6.6 g/t Au over 1.36 m were recorded for holes drilled by the company during the late 1930's.

Grab samples taken from the rock dump and old pits on the Bob Tough Gold Mine have yielded gold value from trace to 25.9 grams per ton (Report 41I04NW0046). In June of 1984, J. K. Filo (1984) mapped the area and reported assay values from dump material samples near an old shaft. Gold values range between 0.0125 and 112.8 g/t of gold in these samples (Report 41I04NW0045).

In 1988 a geophysical survey was done on the property. The contoured Magnetometer/VLF-KM surveys outlined numerous EW trending conductors and magnetic anomalies.

Based on these promising evidence, a thorough exploration program including geological and geophysical surveys will be prepared to generate targets for more detailed exploration works.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

