Sonoco Named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies List

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, has been selected to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2022. The Company was listed first in the Packaging/Container industry and No. 1 for Innovation as well as Quality of Products/Services.



“We are extremely proud to lead the packaging sector on FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list,” said Howard Coker, Sonoco president and CEO. “Sonoco’s principle of Better Packaging. Better Life. guides our work, and as always, we owe this to our more than 20,000 talented teammates who, as this ranking proves, focus on innovation and quality each and every day.”

FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Executives, directors and analysts rate companies in their own industry on nine attributes considered critical to a company’s global success. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

Learn more about FORTUNE's World ' s M ost Adm i red Compa n ies.