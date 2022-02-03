Moore Kuehn Encourages POND, MCAE, RICO, and OTRA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (NYSE: POND)

Angel Pond has agreed to merge with MariaDB. Under the proposed transaction, Angel Pond shareholders will own only 27% of the combined company.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: MCAE)

Mountain Crest III has agreed to merge with ETAO. Under the proposed transaction, Mountain Crest III shareholders will own only 12% of the combined company.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RICO)

Agrico has agreed to merge with Kalera. Under the proposed transaction, Agrico shareholders will own only 42% of the combined company.

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OTRA)

OTR has agreed to merge with Comera. Under the proposed transaction, OTR shareholders will own only 41.1% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

