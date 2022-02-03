Update: Ensurge Micropower ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 24 February 2022





An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA will be held on Thursday 24 February 2022 at 9:00 (CET) as an electronic meeting. Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms and guide for online participation (in English and in Norwegian).

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments