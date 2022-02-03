Invitation to attend presentation of the Q4 2021 results

English Norwegian

We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Sbanken ASA's Q4

2021 report on Thursday 10 February at 08.30 CET.



Quarterly Earnings Release: Thursday 10 February 2022 at 07.00 CET.



The interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on

the investor relations pages at https://sbanken.no/ir.



Results presentation:

Time: Thursday 10 February 2022 at 08.30 CET

Location: webcast



The presentation will be webcasted live at:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220210_7/



The presentation will be held in English by CEO Øyvind Thomassen and CFO Henning

Nordgulen. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website

shortly after the live webcast has ended.



Questions from investors and analysts will be addressed after the presentation.

Should you wish to ask questions, please reach out to receive details.





For further information, please contact:

Jørgen Christiansen, Interim Investor Relations, +47 913 13 199





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act