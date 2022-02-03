BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq - TLMD), Peak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC - IDFB), Edoc Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – ADOC)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq - TLMD)

Under the terms of the agreement, SOC Telemed will be acquired by Patient Square Capital (“Patient Square”). SOC Telemed shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of SOC Telemed common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the SOC Telemed Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Patient Square is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $9.84 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/soc-telemed-inc-nasdaq-tlmd/.

Peak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC - IDFB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Peak Bancorp will be acquired by BAWAG Group, a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Peak Bancorp shareholders will receive $12.05 for each share of Peak Bancorp common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Peak Bancorp Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether BAWAG is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/peak-bancorp-inc-otc-idfb/ .

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – ADOC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Edoc, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering the development of cell-based delivery of oncolytic viruses, and result in Calidi becoming a publicly-listed company. Edoc shareholders will retain ownership of 18.5% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Edoc Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/edoc-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-adoc/.

