Perspecta Announces a Game Changing Reimagining of Provider Data Management

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspecta, LLC announced a new initiative to reimagine provider data management in the framework of digital health transformation.

Already a leader in provider data management and provider directory solutions for health plans, worker's compensation, and government health plans, Perspecta is disrupting the industry with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-powered solutions that are holistic, configurable, integrated, and user friendly.

"To date, digital health transformation has focused predominately on the provider-specific digital technologies - driven at times by government regulations and more importantly a shared consensus that traditional healthcare processes and care delivery need to evolve. However, two integral aspects of the patient/consumer care delivery experience which are often overlooked are provider network data and provider search and selection," Howard Koenig, Perspecta CEO, said. "We believe that by reimagining the industry's approach to provider data management, we can help health plans, government health plans, and workers' compensation organizations better optimize care delivery from the first step in the care pathway."

"To blaze the trail for digital transformation, provider data management requires a transformative approach and technological innovation," April Stiles, Perspecta COO, said. "What differentiates this approach and defines innovation is the data itself and how it is used. The architectonics of provider data need to be scalable, designed to anticipate change, consumable from many formats and attributes, and discoverable in a valuable way for both business and consumer users. We have found that we can accomplish this with an innovative application of AI and machine learning and more holistic, integrated solutions which encompass all of our customers' needs."

This reengineering includes Perspecta's VIIAD Provider Directory solution. The intuitive AI & machine learning-powered provider directory helps users search, compare, and select the right providers using advanced filtering and prioritization to demonstrate transparency in coverage, feature high-performing providers, and enable consumer and beneficiary support via an online chat bot. Perspecta partnered with existing customers over a year ago to deliver a CMS transparency in coverage solution as part of the VIIAD Provider Directory, and continues to innovate as regulations and customer needs change.

In addition, Perspecta's roster management, data cleanse, and master data index solutions have been "supercharged" with AI and machine learning to access has one of the largest data lakes of authoritative provider data.

As part of this forward-thinking reimagining, Perspecta has launched a new website to showcase their innovative approach to intelligent provider data management digital solutions and services.

About Perspecta

Perspecta is the leader in provider data management solutions designed to optimize the business of healthcare. Through deep domain expertise and spirit of innovation, Perspecta accelerates the transformation of provider network management, delivering value to our customers and the providers, consumers, and partners they serve. Perspecta's provider data management solutions create a better user experience and significant return on investment for health plans, workers' compensation, and government health plans. Perspecta's clients include 4 out of 5 of the largest health insurers, 11 regional carriers, and 10 out of 10 of the largest third-party administrators.

Media Contact:

Patricia Christiansen

VP Marketing, Perspecta

(610) 203-7952

patricia.christiansen@goperspecta.com

Related Images











Image 1: Perspecta reimagines provider data management with AI & Machine Learning









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment