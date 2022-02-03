CompanyMileage Announces Integration With mumms Software

DALLAS, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompanyMileage is excited to announce an integration with Hummingbird, a hospice-specific EMR platform brought to you by mumms Software, that will enable mumms customers to more easily automate trip tracking and mileage reimbursement.

Specifically, this integration allows Address Books in CompanyMileage to be automatically imported and updated with patient data from mumms' system on a daily or weekly basis. This means all addresses can be maintained in one place, and both their EMR and CompanyMileage will stay up-to-date.

After implementation, address information from Hummingbird will be automatically pre-populated in SureMileage for mumms customers, including the names of locations, street addresses and client identification numbers. Agencies using mumms' Hummingbird are now able to tap into CompanyMileage's EVV feature for clinical documentation in the home, as well.

"We're excited to be able to pair these two platforms together," says Kevin Winters, Founder and CEO of CompanyMileage. "Now, patient data can be managed in one location for both solutions, making it easier for providers to reach patients and give them the critical care they need."

After more than 30 years in the hospice and palliative care space, mumms Software has developed an intimate understanding of the unique challenges their customers face. Specifically, they've seen how time-consuming and financially inefficient current mileage tracking and reimbursement processes are for agencies.

"We've continuously heard how much time and money our agencies spend on tracking mileage and reimbursing providers," explains Leo Radosta, CEO of mumms Software.

For that reason, working with CompanyMileage to create an integration with Hummingbird and SureMileage was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.

"Seeing the powerful way CompanyMileage.com has solved this specific problem within the home healthcare industry, guided this interface," Radosta says.

Winters agrees: "It is a perfect marriage between two software solutions that have each independently served this specialized group of customers. We're proud to join forces on this integration with mumms."

This integration is available to CompanyMileage and Hummingbird users.

About mumms Software

Hummingbird is mumms Software's revolutionary program for end-of-life care. mumms' focus has been solely on hospice and palliative care for over 30 years. The end-of-life industry has changed radically in that time, and the mumms team has developed a state-of-the-art platform to grow alongside it, flexible enough to be ready for changing regulations and easy to use for every member of your hospice team. Hummingbird was designed to let you focus on what you do best: quality patient care. Hummingbird empowers you to make faster and better decisions as a coordinated team every day.

About CompanyMileage

CompanyMileage helps companies manage mileage reimbursement using a proprietary, automated web-based technology that accurately verifies employee mileage and manages the entire reimbursement process. For more information, visit CompanyMileage.com.

Press Contact: Tracie Piasczyk (traciew@companymileage.com)

