I-Med Pharma USA Partners With DryEye Rescue to Distribute Its Innovative Dry Eye Product Portfolio in the United States

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the recent launch of its line of dry eye diagnostics, management, and treatment solutions into the United States, I-MED Pharma USA has partnered with DryEye Rescue of Boca Raton, Florida to distribute and market their unique and innovative dry eye product portfolio. DryEye Rescue will help raise awareness of the I-MED Pharma USA brand among optometrists in the United States and will work with optometry clinics to draft a plan to invest and incorporate the appropriate products, treatment technologies, and marketing in an efficient way to ensure that their specialty clinics can flourish.



Philipp Binder, President and Chief Operations Officer of I-MED Pharma stated, “With our recent expansion into the United States market, we are delighted to announce our partnership with DryEye Rescue to distribute our innovative dry eye product portfolio to ECPs across the United States. I-MED Pharma has dedicated the last 32 years to the research and development of eye care products to help diagnose, manage, and treat dry eye disease. Our mission is to bring complete relief to dry eye and ocular surface disease patients worldwide and our partnership with DryEye Rescue will help us achieve our goal.”

Dennis Evans, Director of Professional Relations stated, “We are excited to be working with I-MED Pharma USA to help build their brand and showcase their amazing dry eye product portfolio to eye care professionals across the United States. We look forward to a successful collaboration.”

About I-MED Pharma

I-MED Pharma USA is a subsidiary of I-MED Pharma Inc., a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. As a research-based firm with the vision to be the most important dry eye and ocular surface disease company in the world, I-MED Pharma provides innovative OSD solutions to the global optometry and ophthalmology community. Through the years, I-MED Pharma has continuously invested heavily in R&D and has created unique and effective products for the management of dry eye disease. A pioneer in the field of artificial tears and ocular hygiene cleansers, I-MED Pharma’s signature product lines include I-DROP® and I-LID ’N LASH®, which are sold around the world.

I-MED Pharma USA offers a complete range of ocular surface disorder products, including diagnostic tools, dry eye ointment , ocular hygiene cleansers , punctum plugs , nutritional supplements , therapeutic accessories , as well as the E>Eye IRPL® , a long-lasting solution designed specifically for the treatment of dry eyes due to Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.

For more information, please email marketing@imedpharma.com or visit us.imedpharma.com.

About DryEye Rescue

DryEye Rescue is the Single-Source to help create the proper environment to cultivate dry eye patients, ensure patient compliance, and purchase all dry eye products needed for eyecare facilities.

DryEye Rescue

1200 South Rogers Circle, Suite 16, Boca Raton, FL 33487

(561) 468-8747

DryeyeRescuePro.com

providers@dryeyerescue.com

