Hunt Marketing Announces Partnership With Ag-Pro, North America's Largest John Deere Dealer

OXFORD, Miss., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Marketing, an integrated marketing firm located in Oxford, Mississippi, has formed a strategic partnership with Ag-Pro. Ag-Pro is the largest John Deere dealer in North America, offering 79 John Deere dealerships across the nation.

Hunt Marketing specializes in marketing strategy and full-scale creative campaign development. The agency will provide SEO management services to Ag-Pro in order to increase their organic website traffic.

"We're looking forward to working with Hunt Marketing," said Tyler Cannada, Corporate Marketing Manager at Ag-Pro. "We value customer relationships and are committed to outstanding service. Working with like-minded people in those areas is a must."

Ag-Pro's John Deere dealerships are located throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with the folks at Ag-Pro," said Hunt Marketing CEO and President Will Hunt. "Agricultural marketing of all kinds has become a passion for our team, so working closely with North America's largest John Deere dealer is an amazing opportunity."

According to the company's vision statement, Hunt Marketing cultivates connection within their team and with their clients in order to help them grow. They partner with leaders who have a passion for service, excellence and who put relationships above all else.

To learn more about how your business can grow with Hunt Marketing, visit huntmarketingfirm.com.

