VITEC Wins Engineering & Technical Emmy Award for Management of IP Multicast Video Distribution in Production Facilities

ATLANTA and PARIS, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITEC announced today that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has recognized the company as recipient of a 2022 Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for the "Management of IP Multicast Video Distribution to Desktops and TVs in News & Media Production Facilities" for its EZ TV IPTV Platform.

VITEC's comprehensive solution for management and distribution of live and on-demand IPTV content is used in broadcast centres, news & media companies, and local TV stations worldwide and has become the golden standard for network-efficient, real-time distribution of in-house feeds, satellite, and cable TV content on private and public networks. During the recent COVID-19 pandemic VITEC has enhanced its EZ TV Platform to allow its news & media customers to extend the reach of their IPTV services to their employees working from home, making sure all VITEC's customers who rely on the EZ TV technology for critical video workflows can access IPTV content from anywhere, anytime.

"We created the EZ TV Platform more than 15 years ago with the mission of revolutionizing the way news and media organizations manage, distribute and archive video content. Our solution was immediately embraced by the leading broadcasters, media and news companies and service providers. Working closely with these customers over the years has allowed us to continue to enhance the technology and empower our customers to access content from TVs desktops and mobile devices," said Eli Garten, VITEC's SVP Product & Customer Success. "We are committed to continuing to lead this space and to supporting existing and new customers to transform legacy video workflows to cutting-edge, IP-based methods for video distribution."

The ceremony will take place at the Wynn Encore Ballroom in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) as part of their media and technology convention in Las Vegas on April 25, 2022.

VITEC is a market-leading provider of IPTV, Video Streaming and Digital Signage Solutions that help organisations harness the power of video to engage, empower and evolve. VITEC is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, archiving and streaming over IP. Our end-to-end video streaming solutions enable customers to capture TV and video content directly from any source and manage its delivery, as channels or within digital signage screens, to any connected device via an existing network. From corporate, broadcast and venues, to accommodation, government and military, VITEC has global expertise in delivering complex, proAV solutions.

