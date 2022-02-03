Cell and Gene Therapy Market to Reach Revenue of USD 36.92 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cell and gene therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 39% during the period 2022−2027.



The increasing number of product approvals and a growing number of clinical trials for cell/gene therapy products gives a new shape to the cell & gene therapy market. PRIME Designation and marketing authorization for products offering new opportunity for financing and revenue generation for manufacturers. The advancements in cell and gene therapy as well as the launch of innovative technologies have paved the way for a new era in biological therapeutics. Manufacturers should focus on the emerging economies for expansion of their business due to the potential market and customer base. Arizton's research reports offer in-depth and insightful information to grow your business profitability!

Key Highlights

The rising application of cell and gene therapy solution for diseases care driving the market growth.

The increasing financial and rising investment in cell and gene therapy development will offer market growth opportunity in upcoming years.

The continuously increasing CGT product approval application and prime designation support creating a new space for market developments.

The prevalence of rare diseases and effectiveness of gene therapy products creating lucrative opportunities for the vendors to boost their presence in the cell and gene therapy market.

Gene therapy products accounted higher market share over the cell therapy products and increasing with healthy CAGR.

Cell and Gene Therapy products are majorly used to treat cancer condition and it accounted higher market size by application segment.

By end-user segment, hospitals accounted higher market share in cell and gene therapy market.





Cell and Gene Therapy Market - Segmentation

The increasing number of mergers & acquisitions of smaller companies by large cell & gene therapy manufacturers, the continuous focus on the expansion of manufacturing units across the globe, as well as setting up of new facilities by key vendors are propelling the market growth. The increasing application of gene therapies in disease diagnosis and rapid increasing of new drugs applications will boost the market development in the upcoming years. However, billions of funding and financing are giving new space for cell therapy innovations. Most of the new startups and smaller pharmaceutical companies are looking ahead with cell therapy innovations, which is propelling the market growth for cell therapies.

Market segmentation by Therapy Type

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Market segmentation by Application

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Dermatology Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Others





Market segmentation by End-Users

Hospitals

Cancer Care Centers

Wound Care Centers

Others

Market segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy

APAC Japan China South Korea Australia India

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel



For more info: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/cell-and-gene-therapy-market

