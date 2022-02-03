The opportunity within the next generation sequencing (NGS) kits market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 18%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

London, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Next Generation Sequencing Kits Market, 2021 – 2035” report to its list of offerings.

Despite the recent advances in the field of genomics, the nucleotide library preparation process is still associated with several challenges, including requirement of large amounts of starting materials, time-consuming steps, low volume of yield and concerns related to the quality of product. Presently, a number of players are offering products that are capable of mitigating the aforementioned challenges.

Key Market Insights

More than 280 NGS library preparation kits are currently available in the market

Presently, 73% of the NGS library preparation kits sequence DNA libraries, while 26% sequence RNA libraries. It is important to highlight that majority (52%) of the kits require input samples of less than 5 ng, followed by kits requiring input samples in the range of 5 ng to 10 ng (27%) and more than 10 ng (21%).

Over 55 companies, across the world, claim to offer NGS library preparation kits

Majority of the firms (36%) engaged in this domain are small players, followed by mid-sized and very large companies (30% each). Around 45% of the stakeholders were established before 2001. Further, 63% players are based in North America; within this region, the US emerged as a most prominent hub.

3,200+ patents related to NGS library preparation kits have been granted / filed in 2020 and 2021

R&D activity related to NGS kits is largely concentrated in North America, considering the fact that 50% of the total number of patents were filed in this region. In addition, most of the patents in this domain are patent applications (90%), followed by granted patents (9%).

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture ~75% of the market share by 2035

It is worth mentioning that the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively faster pace (19.5%). The current market is driven by sales of DNA library preparation kits (75%), however, in the coming few years, this trend is likely to change owing to the increased demand for RNA therapeutics. Further, hospitals and clinics presently capture 45% of the overall market share (in terms of sales revenues).

The financial opportunity within the NGS library preparation kits market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Nucleotide Sequenced

DNA

RNA

Type of End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

