Community Redevelopment Announces Its Qualification of a Regulation A+ Public Stock Offering

MIAMI, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Redevelopment (OTC: CRDV) ("the Company"), a developer of community oriented real estate in urban and suburban markets with a focus on all aspects of the real estate development cycle, today announced that it has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list a $25 million exempt public stock offering using the Regulation A+ Tier 2 framework. Reg A+ allows companies to offer shares to the general public and not just accredited investors. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to accelerate the development and distribution of Community Redevelopment's community centric real estate projects in the Mid Atlantic, South East, and Gulf Coast states markets.



In addition to developing communities where families live, work and play, in 2022 Community Redevelopment plans to launch a property management division, and a full service, in-house real estate brokerage in the Miami Metropolitan Area with a commercial & residential division.

“While we have raised money from friends and family as well as institutional investors; our commitment to the unaccredited investor is still preeminent. As such we have invested tremendous time, energy and resources to file a “Reg A +” registration statement with the SEC, which allows small, normally “unaccredited” investors the right to invest in equities they are normally shut out of,” said Charles Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Community Redevelopment. “Our executive officers have over 180 years of experience in start-ups, real estate, and finance and the Board of Directors is comprised of individuals who have had tremendous success in their business and political endeavors. We are very passionate about democratizing investment opportunities so any investor can reap the rewards, and take all of the risks of early investment in game-changing companies.”

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment affords potential investors a significant opportunity to participate in the process of identifying and redeveloping entire communities and regional areas, via a publicly traded company. Community Redevelopment Inc. is a full-service real estate company with a management team that has extensive experience in acquiring, developing, constructing, and managing high-quality multifamily, and retail properties in attractive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, as well as capital markets. The Company is focused on all aspects of the real estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations, and site redevelopment. In addition to the ownership of our operating property portfolio, Community Redevelopment plans to develop and build desirable properties for its own account and through joint ventures with affiliated and unaffiliated partners.

Community Redevelopment, Inc. is focused on community development in urban and suburban markets and our mission is to integrate our proprietary business model by providing sustainable, long-term value to investors as we strive to provide opportunities to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects while designing architecturally pleasing, clean, energy efficient communities and commercial structures. For more information on Community Redevelopment Inc., please contact us at (954) 233-1481, or (800) 210-9438 for those outside of the calling area. You may also visit our website at www.comredev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 16th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Community Redevelopment Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

For Investor Relations, please contact:

David Kugelman

(800) 210-9438 extension 5

(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp

Skype: kugsusa

ir@comredev.com