NSAV ANNOUNCES FRENCH-AUSTRALIAN BUSINESS MAGNATE, JEAN-MICHEL FLOC’H, AS CHIEF STRATEGIST FOR ITS METAVERSE METAFI (MNCN) TOKEN

London, England, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced French-Australian business magnate, Jean-Michel Floc’h, as Chief Strategist for its groundbreaking Metaverse Share Swap Token (SST), the MNCN. Mr. Floc’h brings 46 years of merchant banking and business experience to NSAV’s MNCN token project. He is the founder and Chairman of the Floc’h International Group https://www.flochinternationalgroup.com/ , as well as the CEO of BQEX Cryptocurrency Exchange https://bqex.ltd/ , which is NSAV’s most recent equity acquisition. Mr. Floc’h is also a former Senior Vice-President of BNP Paribas S.A. Management believes that Jean-Michel is the perfect Strategist and Global Ambassador for our MNCN token project.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanmichelfloch/details/experience/

The Metaverse Share Swap Token (SST), the MNCN, is a 50/50 partnership with Metaverse Network LLC. (MNC) https://metaversenetwork.llc/ . NSAV will receive 7.5% of the total tokens issued as its founder’s pool allotment, of which a substantial portion will be directed towards NSAV’s previously announced share buyback program. The NSAV MNCN SST Token will have a fully diluted market cap of $380 million.

Last week, NSAV announced that it has acquired a 10% stake in cryptocurrency exchange, BQEX Ltd., which has over 4 million registered users and is owned and operated by Metaverse Network LLC.

In December, NSAV and Metaverse Network announced the launch of the world’s first DeFi-GameFi combined App, known as MetaFi, which offers users Play & Earn via algorithm solutions. MetaFi is a finance where users not only receive entertainment but receive rewards for participation. These rewards are transferable, and can be utilized in various diverse third party individual Blockchain DApps. MetaFi users do not worry about exposing their identity.

GameFi is out to become a game-changer in the industry, after unveiling an innovative staking and evolution system that applies a game-like strategy to the crypto market.

https://sg.finance.yahoo.com/news/gamefi-potential-change-lives-create-192702157.html

NSAV’s De-Fi-GameFi venture with Metaverse Network LLC. will go public in New York in Q1, 2022.

Jean-Michel Floc’h, CEO of BQEX Ltd. stated, “It is my honor to be able to join the MNCN project. This project combines the old and new world’s together, changing how token owners can hybrid into a jump board platform for very attractive returns.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are extremely pleased to invite Mr. Floc’h to join the MNCN token project team. His extensive banking experience will add instant weight to the MNCN outfit, thus ensuring the project to be momentumized in the right direction.”

About MNC:

MNC is a centralized App that transforms diversified users to decentralized universe DApps. It is a “playground” that supports both creators and users for access, allowing to create a link between the present universe and Metaverse to work together in harmony. As Blockchain environments are dominating the landscape in the next era to come, MNC believes token ecology is essential to access the new era community and to operate in the decentralized economy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFMSb-Dv7T0

About BQEX:

BQEX (Best Quality Exchange) is a Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange that was established in 2017. BQEX has over 4 million registered users globally and lists over 50 cryptocurrencies. BQEX also has inbuilt multi-functional ETF windows that support project developers, in order to provide the best investment experiences to their users.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAVDEX 2 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.io/

The NSAVDEX Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.