Expansive Growth in Online Shopping Drives a 56%+ Increase in Retailers’ Returns

St. Louis, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the leading Order Management System purpose-built for a retail brand’s direct-to-consumer eCommerce strategy, is poised to help manage significantly growing product return volumes across the industry. Reported in this recent CNBC article, returns jumped to 16.6% in 2021 (representing more than $761B of merchandise) versus 10.6% a year ago. This challenge is forcing retailers into a never-ending battle to drive profit improvements while having to handle an ever-larger number of returns.

Returns present an opportunity for retailers to raise customer lifetime value by having best-in-class return policies and offering innovative options like buy online, return in-store (BORIS), has proven to delight customers. 87% of shoppers say they won't buy from a brand with a poor return experience. When retailers under-focus on what happens after the initial sale, they risk losing customers.

“We recognize that returns management is a complicated technological issue for brands,” says Chris Deck, Founder & CEO at Deck Commerce. “While robust order orchestration and automation capabilities found in order management are key to capturing and fulfilling online orders, an OMS is also instrumental in connecting the dots beyond the sale and through to a highly cost effective and well managed consumer return experience.”

Retailers that focus on the entire order lifecycle and provide an outstanding customer experience will keep customers returning to shop. Those using Deck Commerce are automating up to 98% of their D2C orders – significantly reducing costs and manual efforts. This frees resources and enables brands to have a greater focus on delivering fantastic customer experiences. Retailers that provide options when shopping, such as buy online, pick-up in-store (BOPIS), or buy-online, return to the store (BORIS), are seeing higher conversion rates, average order values, and consumer loyalty. Comprehensive automated return workflows help retailers reduce costs due to returns and improve demand planning for incoming items.

"We have found that retailers that keep returns customer-centric will see shoppers continue to do business with those brands,” adds Deck. “Giving customers the tools to serve themselves, providing excellent customer service, and being transparent with open communications through the entire order lifecycle, will make the return process run smoothly – and keep customers delighted.”

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more visit https://www.deckcommerce.com.

