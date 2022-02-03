Nox Health Announces New Chief Marketing Officer, SVP of Content and VP of Security

ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nox Health , the global sleep health leader committed to helping people wake up to a brighter world, has welcomed Victoria (Vic) Noble as Chief Marketing Officer, Maureen Connolly as Senior Vice President of Content and Larisa Thomas as Vice President of Security. These three strategic leaders will support new client initiatives as the company expands its global team.



“Vic is an expert marketer with a diverse business background in the healthcare industry,” said President and Chief Growth Officer, Heidi Anderson. “She will be an asset to our rapidly-growing company as we continue to reach new sectors and increase brand awareness for our innovative sleep health products and services.”

Noble is an executive leader who has established brand marketing and growth strategies for numerous healthcare companies including AstraZeneca, Shire and Idorsia. With her focus on the human experience and innovation, she is known for her strategic vision, value generation and for mentoring and developing talent. Vic was most recently Head of Customer Experience at Idorsia, where she developed the U.S. go-to-market strategy for the company’s first commercial launch into the sleep space with an FDA-approved insomnia product.

Maureen Connolly comes to Nox Health with a wealth of knowledge focused on digital health and content strategy. As an award-winning journalist she leads teams of writers, editors and producers to create content in multiple formats, including articles, video, podcasts, television and documentary films. She most recently served as Editor in Chief of Everyday Health, a consumer health website covering chronic conditions mental health and the emergence and management of COVID-19.

“Maureen is an accomplished journalist and communicator who will bring an elevated level of storytelling expertise on all things sleep,” continued Anderson. “Her wide range of experience in articulating the complexities of health issues will offer a fresh insight and bring a deeper breadth and depth of communication strategy to our growing company.”

Larisa Thomas, Nox Health’s new Vice President of Security, most recently served as Chief Information Security Officer for a local government organization in Colorado where she established an Information Security program from the ground up. Prior to that, she built an Information Security and Compliance department at a health and wellness company and achieved PCI compliance in record time. Larisa is passionate about cyber security education and believes that security is truly everyone's responsibility.

“Larisa is a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience building teams and managing security, governance, risk and compliance,” said Anderson. “She has experience working for a variety of industries including local government, health and wellness, financial services, manufacturing, insurance and retail which will serve our company well.

“I’m thrilled to add these three impeccable leaders to the Nox team to accelerate our growth.”

Nox Health delivers proven, people-centered solutions that address the global sleep epidemic. In the United States, Nox Health provides the SleepCharge program to employer-sponsored health plans and health systems, a comprehensive solution that helps people access sleep healthcare, establish medical care and long-term treatment and support. Currently, hundreds of thousands of employees of U.S. companies have access to SleepCharge.

About Nox Health

Nox Health is a global sleep health leader, committed to people-centered products and services that address the worldwide sleep epidemic and promote access to sleep healthcare for long-term treatment and support. Nox Health delivers unmatched data quality and insights to clinicians through Nox Medical sleep testing devices and technology. Its offerings also include SleepCharge sleep health programs and Nox Cloud sleep solutions for medical systems and payers. More than 10 million people in 48 countries wake up to a brighter world each day because of Nox Health solutions. For more information, visit NoxHealth.com .

Media Contact:

Kellie Merritt

(678) 372-4849

kellie.merritt@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6f89cfa-0566-4be7-a2ec-b9eb70c5479a