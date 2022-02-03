Warrenville Mortgage Company Hosts Wedding Giveaway

Warrenville, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warrenville, Illinois -

Warrenville, Illinois based Compass Mortgage is conducting a wedding giveaway, awarding $10,000 to three couples to put towards their dream wedding. The company is dedicated to ensuring that all their clients' needs are met by helping them make informed choices regarding mortgage financing.

Compass Mortgage Vice President of Marketing Blake De Young states, “Compass Mortgage has always been about helping people and making their lives better. Our new wedding giveaway is just another way for us to do more of the same. We usually partner with you on the big milestone of owning your own home, but we know there are many more special milestones in life, like your wedding day! It is our distinct pleasure to help you out in this regard as well.”

If anyone is getting married or renewing their vows in 2022, Compass Mortgage wants to contribute to making their wedding dreams come true. The giveaway will award three couples with $10,000 each, and all couples getting married from the 1st of January 2022 to the 31st of December 2022 are eligible to enter. This contest is available to all residents of the US’ 50 states and Washington, DC, and the winners will be announced on the company’s Facebook and Instagram profiles on May 20, 2022. This ensures ample time for the company to contact and congratulate each winning couple. All nominators and nominees will also be notified by email with the winners list.

The process of entering the giveaway is very easy. An interested party simply has to fill out the associated form (which can be found on Compass Mortgage’s website) on behalf of themselves or another couple who is about to tie the knot — and make sure that they put in as much detail as possible. On top of that, they can also get a bonus entry! All they need to do to secure a bonus entry is to upload a video to their Facebook or Instagram telling Compass Mortgage why they (or the couple they are nominating) deserve to win the $10k giveaway. The company advises their community to check their privacy settings, or make their profile public, so that the Compass team can see it. Once that is done, they should tag the company Facebook page using @compassmortgage and the hashtags #IDoWithCompass and #Contest (Compass Mortgage emphasizes that both hashtags are required.)

De Young says, “The Compass Mortgage team will be on the lookout for all of your entry videos, and we will reply to each video entry to let you know we received it. If you do not hear from us, please double check your tag, hashtags, and privacy settings so that you can make sure we see your bonus entry!”

While the $10,000 is meant to be put towards the winning couples’ dream weddings, Compass Mortgage does not include any strict restrictions on the use of prize funds. The company’s recommendations are either splurging on a great wedding venue or honeymoon destination, or spending it on catering, DJ services, photography, and videography, floral, decor or anything else the winning couples want.

De Young says, “We will be judging all entries on persuasiveness, originality, clarity of composition and relevance to the topic of marriage. We encourage everyone to really take the time to tell us why they should win, or why the couple being nominated should win. The more we get to know the honored couple, the better! Don’t forget that a video entry is also a bonus entry!”

With giveaways like this and other community-oriented programs, Compass Mortgage has earned their stellar 5-Star rating on Google. Matt R. writes, “Laura Litzer was absolutely phenomenal from start to finish of our mortgage process. From her personal care to the efficiency of getting tasks done or explaining. Every step was made clear and simple for us. We appreciate Laura and Compass Mortgage and highly recommend them to anyone!”

Those who want to learn more about Compass Mortgage and their wide range of services should feel free to visit the company’s website or their premises at 27755 Diehl Rd Suite 100, Warrenville, IL 60555. Compass Mortgage welcomes interested parties to get in touch with Blake De Young and his team via email or phone to discuss further questions or concerns. Social media users can follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

https://www.compmort.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/15-Sec.mp4

###

