Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: MBWS considers a new Hypermarket sales organisation in France

French English

Charenton-le-Pont, 3 February 2022

MBWS considers a new Hypermarket sales organisation in France

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext Paris : MBWS) announces that its French subsidiary has convened its Social and Economic Committee (CSE) to announce a proposed plan to rationalise its retail field sales department in France, the aim of which is to pool it with other distribution entities of the group. This project aims to protect the Group’s competitiveness in this channel, and is part of the voluntary strict cost control plan launched in 2019 to restore sustainable profitability.

With an end to the pandemic in sight, which temporarily favoured off-trade sales, the market should resume its downward trend.

The mutualisation of the field sales force dedicated to Hypermarkets is envisaged against a context of strong inflationary pressure in annual commercial negotiations with the players in this channel, amplified by changes in regulations, and by a sharp rise in the cost of raw materials, which cannot be fully passed on in sales prices.

This project would be integrated into the existing field sales partnerships with the Group's other entities, in which MBWS France would retain full control over annual negotiations with central purchasing agencies, the management of its sales and marketing strategy and the development of its brands.

The project would result in the reduction of 29 positions in the off-trade field sales department in France and the creation of 2 new positions. The Group is committed to doing its utmost to limit the consequences of the proposed plan on employment and to supporting its employees within the framework of the social measures that may be implemented.

Financial calendar : Q4 2021 and FY Net Sales: 17 February 2022 (after market).

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME

150 index.

Contact

Image Sept

Claire Doligez- Laurence Maury

cdoligez@image7.fr – lmaury@image7.fr

Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70

Attachment