Notification of Major Shareholdings

The Hague, NETHERLANDS

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Shell plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

31 January 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

02 February 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

6.7100%

0.5100%

7.2200%

553,068,483

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

5.9700%

1.0000%

6.9700%

 

 


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

 

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BP6MXD84

 

513,401,704

 

6.7100%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

513,401,704

6.7100%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

American Depository Receipt

 

 

4052078

0.05%

Securities Lending

 

 

8896296

0.11%

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

12948374

0.16%

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

 

 

Cash

3013009

0.03%

Call Option (GB00BP6MXD84)

18-February-2022

 

Physical

3651400

0.05%

Call Option (GB00BP6MXD84)

18-March-2022

 

Physical

1393600

0.02%

Call Option (US7802593050)

14-April-2022

 

Physical

9157734

0.12%

Put Option (GB00BP6MXD84)

18-March-2022

 

Physical

1393600

0.02%

Put Option (GB00BP6MXD84)

18-February-2022

 

Physical

3651400

0.05%

Put Option (US7802593050)

14-April-2022

 

Physical

4457662

0.06%

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

26718405

0.35%

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

Trident Merger, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock International Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Fund Advisors

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)

Trident Merger, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)

Amethyst Intermediate, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)

Aperio Holdings, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)

Aperio Group, LLC

 

 

 

1Indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management Company.

2Subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

 

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

Date of completion

01 February 2022

 

 

 

LEI Number: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Major Shareholding Notifications

 