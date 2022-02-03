JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Prospectus updates - effective from 21 February 2022

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the following Sub-Funds will enhance the disclosure of their sustainability policies to the effect that, they will be regarded as promoting environmental, social and governance ("ESG") characteristics on the effective date 21 February 2022:



JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Funds").

As part of this update, it will be clarified that each Sub-Fund will invest at least 51% of its assets in issuers with positive environmental and/or social characteristics that follow good governance practices as measured through the Investment Manager's proprietary ESG scoring methodology and/or third party data.

There is no material change to how the Sub-Funds are managed or their respective risk profiles as a result of these changes.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etfs-ireland-icav-ultra-short-art-8-uplifts-feb-ce-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Connie MacCurrach

07809830116

