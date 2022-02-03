vArmour Joins SAP PartnerEdge® Open Ecosystem

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour, the leading provider of Application Relationship Management software, today announced that it has become an official member of the SAP® PartnerEdge® open ecosystem, with a Build specialization.



Through participation in the program, vArmour advances its ability to design, develop and build SAP integrated solutions to address key security use cases. vArmour also plans to enrich selected SAP platform technologies to enhance both on-cloud and on-premise solutions.

“Implementing and maintaining Zero Trust security in cloud environments is impossible without creating a foundation of full visibility and actionable observability,” said Jeff Jennings, Senior Vice President of Customer Transformation at vArmour. “vArmour’s ongoing commitment to helping businesses manage cloud security, risk and resilience through a continuously-observable platform perfectly complements the SAP environment.”

With vArmour’s expertise in cloud security and actionable observability, businesses relying on SAP platforms can manage cyber risk at the same pace that they manage their dynamic, highly-distributed, hybrid IT environments. vArmour enables enterprises to discover, observe and control the complex relationships and dependencies that exist between applications, users, devices, data flows and workloads across an IT estate, utilizing a single view.

vArmour’s developments in the PartnerEdge open ecosystem will enable organizations using SAP solutions to create policies that control operational and cyber risk, increase application resilience and service assurance and enable faster, more secure cloud migration.

About vArmour

vArmour is the leading provider of Application Relationship Management software. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to discover, observe, and control relationships between every user, every application, and across every environment to reduce risk and increase resiliency — all without adding new agents or infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, NightDragon, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, SC Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.vArmour.com.

