Nest Partners with Blockchain Magazine and Blockchain Wire!

British Virgin Islands, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Nest Protocol, a decentralized asset management protocol, has partnered with two leading blockchain publications, Blockchain Magazine and Blockchain Wire. Nest helps users create and manage multi-chain crypto portfolios seamlessly by democratizing the traditional model and redefining crypto trading & investments.

The partnership with Blockchain Magazine and Blockchain Wire will help Nest expand its horizons and utilize real-time news and development presented on these platforms to offer tailored insights to its users. Nest utilizes the power of the community to research, track, and trade assets like never before, and these partnerships will prove to be elemental in helping the project grow.



Blockchain Wire is the leading blockchain press release distribution service and the industry’s first blockchain press release network focused exclusively on news about blockchain and crypto-related announcements.



On the other hand, Blockchain Magazine is an independent platform for blockchain news, analysis, reports, and research. The platform brings the shift from the internet of information to the internet of value to light while keeping blockchain technology in focus.



By partnering up with Blockchain Magazine and Blockchain Wire, Nest will progress on its mission to democratize the traditional model of crypto investments. With Nest, investors can build, trade, and swap into thematic portfolios managed by active asset managers on a multi-chain in a single click.



About Blockchain Wire



Blockchain Wire is the industry’s first blockchain press release distribution service that focuses exclusively on the relevant information about blockchain technology companies, Initial Coin Offerings, STOs, and other crypto-related news. The platform has established a global reach and broadcasts the news on different online media outlets, social media platforms, industry trade publications, blogs, and industry influencers. For a fraction of the cost, projects with a smaller budget can finally leverage our far-reaching business relationships to disperse announcements globally.



Michael Shuler, the co-founder, and president of Blockchain Wire, stated that: "We are excited about our partnership with Blockchain Magazine and Nest Pro and helping their clients reach a broader network of digital asset enthusiasts"



Learn more about Blockchain Wire at https://blockchainwire.io



About Blockchain Magazine



Blockchain Magazine is one of the leading media companies in web 3 and blockchain for blockchain news, analysis, reports, and research. The platform has one of the most reliable teams in the industry and offers the best research and insightful analysis of blockchain projects. Blockchain Magazine publishes the latest news, start-up stories, interviews, and ICO updates with global media coverage.



Learn more about Blockchain Magazine at https://blockchainmagazine.net/.



About Nest



Nest Protocol is a social-first asset management protocol that helps to create, trade, and manage multi-chain crypto portfolios seamlessly. The project believes that the pace of the crypto market can be overwhelming for investors and simplifies investments by using the collective wisdom of experts to ensure a lucrative growth of multi-chain crypto assets.



Learn more about Nest Protocol at https://www.nestpro.io/



Website | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram |