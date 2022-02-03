U.S. Customs Finds Tariff Evasion By Simpli Home

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is taking action against Simpli Home after Cambria alerted the agency about the company’s suspected activities regarding the evasion of tariffs/taxes on imported quartz products.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a final determination of the existence of an illicit scheme by Simpli Home Ltd. to evade existing tariffs and sell quartz surface products originating from China. By importing bathroom vanities from Vietnam that incorporate quartz surface products from China, Simpli Home Ltd. attempted to avoid paying antidumping and countervailing duties (“AD/CVD”) and endangered thousands of American jobs. Customs’ investigation was conducted under the Enforce and Protect Act (“EAPA”).



“This is just one in what is now a long line of EAPA investigations where Customs has taken strong and decisive action against illegal evasion,” said Luke Meisner of the law firm of Schagrin Associates, Cambria’s legal counsel in this matter. “We commend Customs for making it clear to companies that trade in illegally traded imports that they will be brought to justice so that American producers and American workers can continue to grow and prosper based on fair competition on a level playing field.”

While the AD/CVD duties have provided tremendous relief to Cambria and other U.S. producers, Cambria has continued the battle against dishonest firms who prioritize profits over American workers by concealing the true origin of their products. Customs’ announcement confirms that quartz surface products made in China remain subject to the payment of AD/CVD duties, even when they undergo further processing in a third country and are attached to other merchandise such as bathroom vanities. Cambria continues to work with Customs to identify and hold responsible any foreign exporters and U.S. importers that are evading the AD/CVD duties through this or any other evasion scheme. If you suspect an importer of duty evasion, you can submit an allegation through Customs’ online portal. About Cambria

