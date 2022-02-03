French English

2022/02/03

LACROIX shares transferred

from segment C to segment B

as of 31 January 2022

LACROIX announces the transfer of its shares from segment C to segment B of the Euronext Paris regulated market. Effective as of 31 January 2022, this transfer is as much a recognition of the significant increase in the Group’s market value as it is a symbol of the ambitious growth trajectory to which LACROIX is fully committed with its LEADERSHIP 2025 plan.

The segment B includes listed companies with market capitalizations between 150 million euros and 1 billion euros. Segment reviews take place once per year, with Euronext taking into account market capitalizations over the last 60 trading days of the past year.

Nicolas Bedouin, COO & EVP Finance, declares: “As a family-owned Group which has been listed for 30 years, we’ve always considered being public as an excellent way of financing our growth, today marked by our transfer to segment B. We see it as an important milestone on the road we have gone down, one which should bring increased market visibility.”

Upcoming events

4th quarter and 2021 full-year revenue: 14 February 2022 after market close

Find financial information in our Investors’ Zone

https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly-listed family-owned mid-cap, with a turnover of €441 million in 2020, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialise robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers’ electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

The LACROIX share (ISIN: FR0000066607, ticker: LACR:FP) can be traded on segment B of the Euronext regulated market. It is included in the CAC Mid&Small 190 and CAC Small 90 indices.

Contacts







LACROIX

COO & Executive VP Finance

Nicolas Bedouin

info@lacroix-group.com

Tel.: 02 72 25 68 80







ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr

Tel.: 01 56 88 11 19







ACTIFIN

Financial Communication

Simon Derbanne

sderbanne@actifin.fr

Tel.: 01 56 88 11 14

