Result of AGM



HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)





Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting





Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.





Resolutions 1 to 10 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 and 12 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.





In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.





Resolution Votes

For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Vote

Withheld ** 1 Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 2021 16,643,126 99.95 7,709 0.05 16,650,835 6.21 46,763 2 Approve directors’ remuneration report 15,631,839 95.20 788,782 4.80 16,420,621 6.13 276,977 3 Approve the remuneration policy 15,403,954 93.96 990,162 6.04 16,394,116 6.12 303,482 4 Re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor 15,560,597 94.84 846,919 5.16 16,407,516 6.12 290,082 5 Re-elect David Brock as a director 16,088,779 97.29 448,419 2.71 16,537,198 6.17 160,400 6 Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director 16,246,727 97.98 334,523 2.02 16,581,250 6.19 116,348 7 Re-elect Angela Henderson as a director 16,254,827 97.90 349,325 2.10 16,604,152 6.20 93,446 8 Re-elect Justin Ward as a director 16,391,683 99.02 162,207 0.98 16,553,890 6.18 143,708 9 To approve the final dividend 16,654,133 99.88 20,353 0.12 16,674,486 6.22 23,112 10 To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares 16,137,975 97.43 426,287 2.57 16,564,262 6.18 133,336 11 To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash 15,045,861 92.23 1,268,218 7.77 16,314,079 6.09 383,519 12 To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 16,385,263 99.30 114,867 0.70 16,500,130 6.16 197,468

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.





Notes:

As at close of business on 1 February 2022, the Company’s issued share capital comprised 267,925,116 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 267,925,116.

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31