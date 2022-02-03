Result of AGM

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.
Resolutions 1 to 10 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 and 12 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
|
Resolution
| Votes
For*
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total votes validly cast
|Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
| Vote
Withheld **
|1
|Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 2021
|16,643,126
|99.95
|7,709
|0.05
|16,650,835
|6.21
|46,763
|2
|Approve directors’ remuneration report
|15,631,839
|95.20
|788,782
|4.80
|16,420,621
|6.13
|276,977
|3
|Approve the remuneration policy
|15,403,954
|93.96
|990,162
|6.04
|16,394,116
|6.12
|303,482
|4
|Re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor
|15,560,597
|94.84
|846,919
|5.16
|16,407,516
|6.12
|290,082
|5
|Re-elect David Brock as a director
|16,088,779
|97.29
|448,419
|2.71
|16,537,198
|6.17
|160,400
|6
|Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director
|16,246,727
|97.98
|334,523
|2.02
|16,581,250
|6.19
|116,348
|7
|Re-elect Angela Henderson as a director
|16,254,827
|97.90
|349,325
|2.10
|16,604,152
|6.20
|93,446
|8
|Re-elect Justin Ward as a director
|16,391,683
|99.02
|162,207
|0.98
|16,553,890
|6.18
|143,708
|9
|To approve the final dividend
|16,654,133
|99.88
|20,353
|0.12
|16,674,486
|6.22
|23,112
|10
|To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares
|16,137,975
|97.43
|426,287
|2.57
|16,564,262
|6.18
|133,336
|11
|To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash
|15,045,861
|92.23
|1,268,218
|7.77
|16,314,079
|6.09
|383,519
|12
|To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
|16,385,263
|99.30
|114,867
|0.70
|16,500,130
|6.16
|197,468
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
Notes:
As at close of business on 1 February 2022, the Company’s issued share capital comprised 267,925,116 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 267,925,116.
END
For further information, please contact:
| JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright
| HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31