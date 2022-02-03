Directorate change

3 February 2022



HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)





Director Resignation





The Company announces that Mr. Ashton Bradbury has resigned as a Director of the Company with effect from 3 February 2022.





Commenting on Mr. Bradbury’s resignation, David Brock, Chair of the Company said:





"We are grateful to Ashton for his support and advice since joining the Board in May 2018. His contribution, commitment and wise counsel both to the Board and the Company has been greatly appreciated and valued. The Board wishes Ashton all the best for the future."





