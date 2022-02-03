Chicago, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contact Lenses Market is Projected to reach USD 13.02 billion by 2027– Arizton





The contact lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.5% during the period 2022−2027.



Key Highlights

The corrective segment accounted for the major share by applications; However, the cosmetic segment is growing at a faster rate with 8.49% in the market.

Daily disposable segment accounted for the major share by usage, and it is growing at a faster rate. The adoption of daily disposable contact lenses is high among the customers due to the ease of use and maintenance free

The retail stores accounted for the major share by the distribution; however online stores are expected to grow at a faster rate in the market. The preference of e-commerce and omnichannel approach is increasing the share of online segment.

Silicone hydrogel dominated the materials segment and is expected to grow at a faster rate. Due to increased comfort and less infection for the user, the adoption of silicone hydrogel-based contact lenses is increasing.

North America dominated the market by geography; however, APAC is growing at a faster rate with CAGR of 6.97%. Due to increased adoption of daily disposable contact lenses among the developed countries the usage of contact lenses increased drastically.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. There was a huge drop out of customers using the contact lenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Post pandemic the number of contact lenses users are expected to increase globally.



Get your free sample now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-contact-lenses-market-analysis-2024

Contact Lenses Market - Segmentation Analysis

The silicone hydrogel contact lens segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Moreover, ACUVUE ADVANCE became the leading silicone hydrogel contact lens in the US and the second most prescribed contact lens in the country. Therefore, this segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the vendors in the contact lenses market.

The adoption of daily disposable contact lenses is relatively higher in developed countries than in developing countries due to the high cost of the product. Many vendors such as Bausch & Lomb and TerraCycle have launched recycling programs to minimize the addition of waste associated with daily disposable lenses.

Online store-based purchasing is increasing due to the rise in internet users. Most contact vendors are investing in digital solutions and direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns such as advertising, promotions, and various marketing channels to accelerate their growth. Thereby, the online distribution channels segment is gaining high traction in the contact lenses market.





Market Segmentation by Material

Silicone Hydrogel

Hydrogel

Gp/Rgp

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic





Market Segmentation by Design

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal





Market Segmentation by Usage

Daily Disposable

Frequent Replacement

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Hospital And Eye Care

Online Stores





Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

APAC Japan China India South Korea Australia

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Contact Lenses Market - Competitive Analysis

The contact lenses market is highly concentrated with key players accounting for considerable shares. Most top brands in the market are anticipated to retain their dominant position in the in the upcoming years as major companies will continue to witness steady revenue growth. Moreover, several established vendors in the market have formed strategic alliances and entered into co-marketing agreements to increase the penetration of their contact lenses and enhance their competitiveness. For instance, Johnson & Johnson is a leading vendor in the global contact lenses market. The company’s growth is primarily being driven by the sales of its daily disposable lenses in the ACUVUE OASYS contact lenses category. In 2021, Johnson & Johnson Vision announced its new CE-marked ACUVUE OASYS MULTIFOCAL contact lens to increase their presence in the market.

Key Vendors

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

The Cooper Companies

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb

Other Prominent Vendors

Bescon

BenQ Materials

ClearLab

CAMAX OPTICAL

Clerio Vision

Contamac

Essilor

Ginko International

Hoya

INTEROJO

Menicon

Medios

NeoVision

Oculus

Polytouch

Sensimed

St. Shine Optical

Shanghai Weicon Optical

SEED

Solótica Indústria e Comércio

SynergEyes

UltraVision CLPL

Visioneering Technologies

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

ZEISS





Get more insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-contact-lenses-market-analysis-2024

Contact Lenses Market – Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Material

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Usage

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Design

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Introduction of Hi-Tech Contact Lenses

8.2 Increasing Use of Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses

8.3 High Consumer Preference for Premium Cosmetic Lenses

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Technological Advances in Contact Lenses

9.2 Increasing Frequency of Product Launches

9.3 Expanding Target Population

10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Cost of Contact Lenses

10.2 Adverse Events Associated with Contact Lenses

10.3 Low Accessibility, Affordability, & Financial Exclusion for Large Patient Pool

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 Historical Data 2018-2020

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Material

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.1.1 Market Overview

12.2 Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses

12.2.1 Market Overview

12.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Hydrogel Contact Lenses

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Gas Permeable /Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lenses

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5 Other Contact Lenses

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.1.1 Market Overview

13.2 Corrective Contact Lenses

13.2.1 Market Overview

13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.2.3 Corrective Contact Lenses: Geography Segmentation

13.3 Therapeutic Contact Lenses

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Therapeutic Contact Lenses: Geography Segmentation

13.4 Cosmetic Contact Lenses

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Cosmetic Contact Lenses: Geography Segmentation

14 Design

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Spherical

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Spherical Contact Lenses: Geography Segmentation

14.4 Toric

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Toric Contact Lenses: Geography Segmentation

14.5 Multifocal

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Multifocal Contact Lenses: Geography Segmentation

15 Usage

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.1.1 Market Overview

15.2 Daily Disposable

15.2.1 Market Overview

15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.2.3 Daily Disposable Contact Lenses: Geography Segmentation

15.3 Frequent Replacement

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Frequent Replacement Contact Lenses : Geography Segmentation

16 Distribution Channel

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.1.1 Market Overview

16.2 Retail Stores

16.2.1 Market Overview

16.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.2.3 Retail Stores: Geography Segmentation

16.3 Hospital & Eye Clinics

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Hospital & Eye Clinics: Geography Segmentation

16.4 Online Stores

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Online Stores Contact Lenses: Geography Segmentation

17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview

18 North America

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 North America: Application

18.4 North America: Design

18.5 North America: Usage

18.6 North America: Distribution Channel

18.7 Key Countries

18.7.1 The US: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

19 APAC

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 APAC: Application

19.4 APAC: Design

19.5 APAC: Usage

19.6 APAC: Distribution Channel

19.7 Key Countries

19.7.1 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

19.7.2 China: Market Size & Forecast

19.7.3 India: Market Size & Forecast

19.7.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

19.7.5 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

20 Europe

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Europe: Application

20.4 Europe: Design

20.5 Europe: Usage

20.6 Europe: Distribution Channel

20.7 Key Countries

20.7.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

20.7.2 France: Market Size & Forecast

20.7.3 The UK: Market Size & Forecast

20.7.4 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

20.7.5 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

21 Latin America

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Latin America: Application

21.4 Latin America: Design

21.5 Latin America: Usage

21.6 Latin America: Distribution Channel

21.7 Key Countries

21.7.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast

22 Middle East & Africa

22.1 Market Overview

22.2 Market Size & Forecast

22.3 Middle East & Africa: Application

22.4 Middle East & Africa: Design

22.5 Middle East & Africa: Usage

22.6 Middle East & Africa: Distribution Channel

22.7 Key Countries

22.7.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

22.7.2 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

22.7.3 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

22.7.4 The UAE: Market Size & Forecast

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.



Read some of the top-selling reports:





About Arizton



Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.



We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.



Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.



Mail: enquiry@arizton.com



Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707