MAISONS DU MONDE
Société anonyme
Au capital de 146.583.736,56 euros
Siège social : Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541
SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on January 31st, 2022, was as follows:
|31 January 2022
|31 December 2021
|
Shares in the capital
|
45,241,894
|
45,241,894
|
Gross total of voting rights
|
45,241,894
|
45,241,894
|
Net total of voting rights
|
43,605,218
|
44,001,776
Attachment